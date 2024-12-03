Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will take on the ninth-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Rodgers worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Dolphins? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rodgers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 222.44

222.44 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.67

6.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers has produced 170.6 fantasy points in 2024 (14.2 per game), which ranks him 18th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 27 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Rodgers has accumulated 520 passing yards (65-of-103) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 34.1 fantasy points (11.4 per game) during that period.

Rodgers has amassed 71.7 fantasy points (14.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 104-of-163 passes for 964 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He's added 12 rushing yards on four carries.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the New England Patriots, when he tallied 21.0 fantasy points (3 receptions, 18 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he posted 4.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-35 (62.9%), 151 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.