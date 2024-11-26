Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks and their 15th-ranked pass defense (214.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Rodgers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rodgers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Passing Yards: 218.91

218.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.25

6.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 156.6 fantasy points in 2024 (14.2 per game), Rodgers is the 18th-ranked player at the QB position and 25th among all players.

Through his last three games, Rodgers has completed 66-of-96 passes for 546 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 40.4 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

Rodgers has amassed 70.7 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 107-of-163 throws for 1,055 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

The peak of Rodgers' fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 3, when he piled up 21.0 fantasy points with 281 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 18 rushing yards on three carries (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.0 points) in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, passing for 151 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Seahawks have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.