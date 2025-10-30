Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Detroit Lions and their fourth-ranked rushing defense (87.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth a look for his next matchup versus the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Aaron Jones Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.34

37.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

0.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.01

18.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jones is currently the 65th-ranked fantasy player (277th overall), putting up 18 total fantasy points (six per game).

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones posted three fantasy points, carrying the ball five times for 15 yards (three yards per carry) with two receptions for 15 yards as a receiver.

Lions Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Detroit has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Lions have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

