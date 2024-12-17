Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Running back Aaron Jones has a matchup versus the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (127.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jones vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.81

71.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.88

18.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 166.1 fantasy points in 2024 (11.9 per game), Jones is the 15th-ranked player at the RB position and 39th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Jones has generated 37.8 fantasy points (12.6 per game) as he's run for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns on 36 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 37 yards on seven grabs (nine targets) with one TDs.

Jones has posted 59.0 fantasy points (11.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 326 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 73 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 64 yards on 11 grabs (14 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he caught five balls on six targets for 46 yards with one touchdown, good for 20.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, running 15 times for 39 yards, with one reception for four yards as a receiver (4.3 fantasy points).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed eight players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Seattle has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

