Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL (121.2 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jones worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jones vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.79

66.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.25

18.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 135.1 fantasy points in 2024 (11.3 per game), Jones is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 47th overall.

In his last three games, Jones has put up 28.0 fantasy points (9.3 per game), rushing for 167 yards and scoring one touchdown on 42 carries. He has also contributed 33 yards on seven catches (nine targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Jones has amassed 46.3 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 319 yards with one touchdown on 80 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 64 yards on 13 grabs (16 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Houston Texans, when he put up 20.8 fantasy points (19 receptions, 102 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, when he mustered only 4.3 fantasy points (15 carries, 39 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Atlanta this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

