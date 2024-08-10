Aaron Jones 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was the 19th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into 2024, and put up 16.9 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.

Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 104.9 144 36 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 183.2 54 18

Aaron Jones 2023 Game-by-Game

Jones picked up 24.7 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Giants 16.9 14 94 1 2 2 0 109

Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Jones' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 142 656 2 34 4.6 Ty Chandler 102 461 3 9 4.5 Nick Mullens 10 25 0 2 2.5 Brett Rypien 3 19 0 0 6.3

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.