A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings -- whose pass defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last season (265.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more details on Brown, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Vikings.

Brown vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.09

11.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.11

80.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season so far, Brown had seven receptions on 10 targets, for 79 yards, and ended up with 7.9 fantasy points.

Brown accumulated 33.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 156 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, Brown picked up 23.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best performance of the season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 against the Washington Commanders -- Brown ended up with 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on four targets.

Brown accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- three receptions, 22 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 2 versus the New York Giants).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Last season, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Vikings surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Vikings last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Minnesota let six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Vikings last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Minnesota allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

On the ground, one player collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Vikings allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

