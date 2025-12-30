A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wideout A.J. Brown has a matchup versus the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth a look for his next matchup versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

A.J. Brown Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.95

58.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has compiled 142.3 fantasy points in 2025 (9.5 per game), which ranks him 11th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 67 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 21 times, with 16 receptions for 204 yards and one TD. He has posted 26.4 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has amassed 436 receiving yards and three scores on 32 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 61.6 points (12.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, when he tallied 25.2 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 132 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, when he mustered only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of seven players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown catch by 27 players this year.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Six players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

