A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown will match up with the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (218.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Steelers.

Brown vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.89

59.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 107.6 fantasy points in 2024 (10.8 per game), Brown is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 88th overall.

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 17 times, with 15 receptions for 218 yards and one TD. He has posted 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has compiled 392 receiving yards and one score on 25 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 45.2 points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, as he posted 17.9 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed five passes on 10 targets for 119 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.6 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 36 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Pittsburgh this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

