Arthur Juan Brown Sr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown put up 17.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the sixth-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 183.6 41 8 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 181.8 56 7

A.J. Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 17.9 10 5 119 1

A.J. Brown vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets A.J. Brown 158 106 1456 7 15 DeVonta Smith 112 81 1066 7 6 Dallas Goedert 83 59 592 3 10 Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 11

