Arthur Juan Brown Sr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown put up 17.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the sixth-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|183.6
|41
|8
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|181.8
|56
|7
A.J. Brown 2023 Game-by-Game
Brown picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|17.9
|10
|5
|119
|1
A.J. Brown vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|A.J. Brown
|158
|106
|1456
|7
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|112
|81
|1066
|7
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|83
|59
|592
|3
|10
|Jahan Dotson
|83
|49
|518
|4
|11
Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.