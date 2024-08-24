menu item
NFL

Arthur Juan Brown Sr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Arthur Juan Brown Sr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown put up 17.9 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the sixth-most popular fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points183.6418
2024 Projected Fantasy Points181.8567

A.J. Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

Brown picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers17.91051191

A.J. Brown vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles ran 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown1581061456715
DeVonta Smith11281106676
Dallas Goedert8359592310
Jahan Dotson8349518411

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

