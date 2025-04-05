76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

76ers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and FDSN

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-54) are heavy underdogs (by 14.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -14.5 226 -1149 +730

76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74.8%)

76ers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 37-39-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 26-51-0 this year.

This season, 44 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 45 of 77 opportunities (58.4%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in road games (21-17-0) than it has at home (16-22-1).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under in 25 of 39 home games (64.1%), compared to 19 of 38 road games (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.289, 11-27-0 record) than away (.385, 15-24-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 21 of 38 times at home (55.3%), and 24 of 39 away (61.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 7 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Naz Reid averages 14.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 assists and 10.7 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The 76ers are getting 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Per game, Ricky Council IV gets the 76ers 7.4 points, 2.8 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 8.4 points, 1.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Jared Butler.

The 76ers are getting 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Justin Edwards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.