76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

76ers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-PH

The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-30) will look to Anthony Edwards (third in the league scoring 29.3 points per game) when they try to knock off Tyrese Maxey (fourth in the NBA with 28.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-34) on Friday, April 3, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point road underdogs in the game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 234.5 -194 +162

76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (51.9%)

76ers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The 76ers are 38-36-2 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 35 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

76ers games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over on 33 of 76 set point totals (43.4%).

In home games, Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread (16-21-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-15-1).

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 38 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 38 games (55.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.436, 17-22-0 record) than on the road (.486, 18-19-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 30.8% of the time at home (12 of 39), and 56.8% of the time on the road (21 of 37).

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 3.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Edwards gets the Timberwolves 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 11.1 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 13.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

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