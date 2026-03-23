76ers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

76ers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-32) are heavy underdogs (-15.5) as they try to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (56-15) on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

76ers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 222.5 -1205 +750

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (71.7%)

76ers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 33 times over 71 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have 35 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 37 times this season.

The 76ers have gone over the point total 52.1% of the time this year (37 of 71 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (16-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-17-1).

When playing at home, the Thunder go over the total 47.2% of the time (17 of 36 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 57.1% of games (20 of 35).

This year, Philadelphia is 15-20-1 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-14-1 ATS (.571).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (18 of 36), and 54.3% of the time on the road (19 of 35).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 assists and 9.5 boards.

Isaiah Joe's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists for the 76ers.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the 76ers 6.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers receive 8.2 points per game from Dominick Barlow, plus 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists.

The 76ers get 4.9 points per game from Adem Bona, plus 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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