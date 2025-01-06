76ers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

76ers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (15-18) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-19) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

76ers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 225.5 -166 +140

76ers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (59.7%)

76ers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a game 14 times this season (14-19-0).

In the Suns' 33 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 17 times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 14 games when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 19 games when playing on the road.

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in six of 14 home games (42.9%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 11 of 19 matchups (57.9%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread away (6-9-0) than at home (5-13-0) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.9%, seven of 18) compared to on the road (66.7%, 10 of 15).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paul George averages 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin averages 9.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 24.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Durant averages 27.6 points, 6.6 boards and 4 assists. He is also draining 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Suns receive 12.6 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.6 boards and 6.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 2.5 triples per game.

Bradley Beal averages 17.8 points, 3.7 boards and 3.1 assists. He is draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

