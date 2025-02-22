76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and YES

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-35) will attempt to break a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (20-35) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and YES. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -9.5 213.5 -400 +315

76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (61.2%)

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers are 20-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 27 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 30 times this season.

The Nets have hit the over 41.8% of the time this season (23 of 55 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (11-16-0) than it has in home games (9-19-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (53.6%) than road games (55.6%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (18-9-1) than at home (9-16-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over nine of 27 times at home (33.3%), and 14 of 28 away (50%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.9 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paul George averages 16.2 points, 5.2 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.1 points for the Nets, plus 7.5 boards and 2 assists.

The Nets are getting 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.

The Nets are receiving 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keon Johnson.

The Nets receive 9.3 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.