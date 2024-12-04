76ers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-14) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (15-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSFL. The over/under is 208.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3.5 208.5 -162 +136

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (50%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 19 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 11 times out of 19 chances this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 10 of 19 set point totals (52.6%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-1-0) than it has in road tilts (6-8-0).

The Magic have exceeded the total in four of nine home games (44.4%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in seven of 14 matchups (50%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread on the road (4-6-0) than at home (2-7-0) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) than on the road (50%, five of 10).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 23.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.9 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 13 points, 1.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Anthony Black averages 8.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 25.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 4.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The 76ers get 8.1 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

