76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to avoid a five-game exit from the postseason as their First-Round series against the New York Knicks heads back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5. Following a 97-92 defeat to the Knicks in Game 4 -- where New York covered as 5.5-point underdogs on the road -- the 76ers find themselves down 3-1 in the series.

For Philadelphia to force a Game 6, they'll need Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to put together stellar performances on Tuesday. The duo of Embiid and Maxey have combined for 50-plus points in each of the first four games versus the Knicks, so the role players on the 76ers will also need to do their part.

Will New York be punching their ticket to the next round with a win? Or will Philadelphia make a push to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the series?

Before Tuesday's contest tips off, let's dive into the advanced stats and discuss the best bets for the Game 5 showdown between the 76ers and Knicks.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

76ers-Knicks Betting Odds

Date and Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-108)

Total: 203.5

Moneyline:

76ers: +160

Knicks: -190

76ers vs. Knicks Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Philadelphia 76ers: nERD: 58.8 (10th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.9 (3rd) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 113.9 (9th) Pace: 97.0 (27th) Against-the-Spread Record: 48-33-1

New York Knicks: nERD: 61.3 (7th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.7 (4th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.6 (19th) Pace: 97.4 (26th) Against-the-Spread Record: 44-37-1



76ers vs. Knicks Best Bet

It was a low-scoring affair between the 76ers and Knicks in Game 4, with a grand total of 189 points scored. At the same time, there were 205-plus points scored in each of the first three games of the series, which is partly why we'll be siding with over 203.5 points being generated in Game 5.

While both teams play at a slower pace, they tend to have possessions that end in efficient shot attempts. With Embiid being the focal point of Philadelphia's offense -- and drawing defenders away from shooters -- the 76ers are 12th in three-point rate (39.0%) and first in three-point percentage (38.7%).

Meanwhile, the Knicks own the 10th-highest three-point rate (40.0%) and make their deep shots at a respectable 35.4% clip, which is 19th in the league. When it comes to the playoffs thus far, New York has converted 33.3% of their three-point shots in three of the first four games of the series -- including two games where they shot 43.3% or better.

Jalen Brunson has contributed 39-plus points in back-to-back games, and I expect the other members of the Knicks to perform better in Tuesday's clash. The duo of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo combined to shoot just 3-for-15 from the field for 12 points in Game 4.

Including their First-Round series versus the Knicks, the 76ers have hit the over in five of their last seven road contests. On the other hand, the Knicks have achieved the over in 13 of their last 16 games overall and are 7-3 to the over in their last 10 home games.

What makes the over of 203.5 even more enticing is the fact that numberFire is predicting a score of 108.27 to 103.65 in favor of New York, and gives the over a 66.52% chance of happening.

76ers vs. Knicks Prop Bet

As mentioned above, it was a woeful shooting night for a couple of New York's key contributors not named Jalen Brunson. Josh Hart finished Game 4 with just four points -- which all came from the free-throw line -- while shooting 0-for-7 from the field and missing all three of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Entering the fourth game of the series, Hart had posted 20-plus points in three consecutive games versus the 76ers, making four threes in each contest. The two-way guard also notched double-digit rebounds in three of the first matchups of the series, and he collected 17 rebounds sans Mitchell Robinson in Game 4.

There's a chance Robinson misses his second straight game since suffering an ankle injury in Game 3 of the series. If Robinson were to be ruled out or is limited by his injury, Hart is poised to be even more active on the glass again for the Knicks.

During the regular season, Hart produced the 54th-best offensive rebound rate (5.3%) and the 26th-best defensive rebound rate (22.8%) in the NBA. With the expectation of Hart performing better on the offensive end of the court in a game where the Knicks can eliminate the 76ers from the playoffs, we'll take him to get 27-plus points and rebounds in Game 5 as he should continue to make his patented hustle plays.

