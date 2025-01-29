76ers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

76ers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-27) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (24-22) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

76ers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -7.5 228.5 -370 +295

76ers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.4%)

76ers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have put together an 18-26-2 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 17-28-0 against the spread this season.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 45 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 24 of 45 opportunities (53.3%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed worse at home, covering nine times in 25 home games, and nine times in 21 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Kings hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 14 times in 25 opportunities this season (56%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 21 opportunities (57.1%).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread on the road (11-13-0) than at home (6-15-0) this year.

76ers games have finished above the over/under 52.4% of the time at home (11 of 21), and 54.2% of the time away (13 of 24).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21 points, 6.5 assists and 14.6 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 25.2 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points, 3.8 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk averages 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.1 boards.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 27.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 2 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 14 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Paul George's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.4 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The 76ers receive 9.1 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

