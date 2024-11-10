76ers vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

76ers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-7) host the Charlotte Hornets (4-5) after losing three home games in a row. The 76ers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 -108 -112 221.5 -110 -110 -164 +138

76ers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (86.1%)

76ers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' nine games this season, they have four wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over five times out of nine chances this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.6 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Andre Drummond averages 9.3 points, 10.8 boards and 0.5 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 27.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Caleb Martin is averaging 11 points, 6.1 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 8 points, 2.4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 28.4 points, 5 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Tre Mann.

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets get 10.2 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Hornets get 8.6 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

