76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (24-24) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (20-29) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1.5 215.5 -122 +104

76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (51.4%)

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 20 times over 48 games with a set spread.

In the 76ers' 49 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 49 chances this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 55.1% of the time (27 out of 49 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 22 home games, and 10 times in 26 road games.

When playing at home, the Heat eclipse the over/under 68.2% of the time (15 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 46.2% of games on the road (12 of 26 contests).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread on the road (11-13-0) than at home (9-16-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 14 of 25 times at home (56%), and 13 of 24 away (54.2%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo averages 16.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Terry Rozier averages 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jaime Jaquez averages 9.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 14.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The 76ers are getting 17.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Paul George.

The 76ers are getting 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.