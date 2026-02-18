76ers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

76ers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Atlanta Hawks (26-30) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (30-24) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

76ers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4.5 237.5 -180 +152

76ers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (61.7%)

76ers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 28-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 56 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 28 times out of 56 chances.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 29 of 56 set point totals (51.8%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 29 games when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 25 games on the road.

Looking at point totals, the 76ers hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 29 opportunities this season (55.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 25 opportunities (48%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-16-0). On the road, it is .548 (17-14-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (44%, 11 of 25) compared to on the road (58.1%, 18 of 31).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.1 boards.

VJ Edgecombe averages 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.3 points for the Hawks, plus 10.6 boards and 8.2 assists.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives the Hawks 20.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 11.6 points, 6.5 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 1.8 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks get 16.2 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

