76ers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Celtics are ahead 2-1 in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 213.5 -290 +235

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (62.8%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 49-32-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have 40 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 26 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in 15 of 41 home games (36.6%). They've done the same in road games, topping the total in 15 of 41 matchups (36.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-18-1).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers are getting 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

The 76ers get 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Joel Embiid averages 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The 76ers are getting 6.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

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