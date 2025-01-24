76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-27) are heavy underdogs (by 10 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-7) on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 228 -481 +370

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.7%)

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 29-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have 14 wins against the spread in 42 games this season.

This season, 27 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 42 opportunities (52.4%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (16-7-0) than it does in road games (13-7-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (60.9%) than games on the road (65%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (10-13-0) than at home (4-15-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 19) than on the road (13 of 23) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 70.9% from the floor (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Caris LeVert is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 boards.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.4 points for the 76ers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The 76ers are getting 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Per game, Paul George gives the 76ers 17 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Guerschon Yabusele provides the 76ers 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.