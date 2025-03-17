5 Worst At-Large Teams in the 2025 Men’s College Basketball Tournament

The 2025 men's college basketball tournament is finally here.

37 teams earned at-large bids to the tournament, but not every at-large is created equal. For every at-large with National Championship aspirations, there's one that should feel lucky they made the field in the first place.

Let's break down the five worst at-large teams in the 2025 men's college basketball tournament with a little help from KenPom, Bart Torvik, and ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Worst At-Large Selections in the Tournament

Vanderbilt (10 Seed)

KenPom Rank: 49th

Bart Torvik Rank: 42nd

BPI Rank: 56th

Vanderbilt was one of the record 14 SEC teams to make the 2025 tournament, and we can't ignore the conference they call home.

Even so, they're a pretty uninspiring 10 seed. The Commodores were outside the top 40 on KenPom, Torvik, and BPI. Plus, they only went 9-12 against the first two quadrants.

They did defeat 2 seed Tennessee during the regular season but had previously lost to Drake -- one of the most overrated teams in the 2025 men's college basketball tournament.

Maybe the Commodores emerge from a loaded SEC with vengeance, but it's hard to consider them an especially strong at-large team after a so-so regular season.

San Diego State (11 Seed)

KenPom Rank: 46th

Bart Torvik Rank: 53rd

BPI Rank: 54th

San Diego State snuck into the field despite some lackluster metrics, and they likely have a November win against Houston to thank for that.

But the Aztecs still went just 8-8 in Quad 1 and Quad 2, and they haven't beat a top-50 team away from home since early January.

In spite of KenPom's 13th-ranked defense, San Diego State is a putrid 111th in adjusted offense.

They are 3.5-point underdogs against North Carolina in Tuesday's play-in game.

Utah State (10 seed)

KenPom Rank: 52nd

Bart Torvik Rank: 48th

BPI Rank: 44th

It's interesting that Utah State is most-highly thought of on BPI -- which has notoriously under-rated Moutain West teams.

Perhaps that's a good omen heading into the tournament, though there's still not much to like about their profile.

They're 2-4 record in Quad 1 leaves a lot to be desired, especially when they finished the season by losing three of their final five games by double-figures. Since January 1st, the Aggies are down to 52nd on Bart Torvik.

Utah State is the inverse of San Diego State. They can score with the best of them (17th in adjusted offense) but struggle to defend (149th in adjusted defense). Like SDSU, the Aggies' lack of balance doesn't make them a team I'm very concerned with.

Oklahoma (9 seed)

KenPom Rank: 38th

Bart Torvik Rank: 46th

BPI Rank: 43rd

Again, I worry to categorize any SEC team as the "worst" of anything. But Oklahoma's one we don't need to be especially fearful of, even if they did earn a 9 seed.

Oklahoma was only 7-11 in Quad 1 games, and they notably suffered a Quad 3 loss. Though they picked up some nice wins as a part of their 13-0 run during non-conference play, the Sooners went just 6-12 in the SEC regular season.

Sure, that's a tough schedule, but Oklahoma also lost a home game to bottom-feeder LSU and only won two games on the road.

Their 21st-ranked adjusted offense should keep them in games, though we shouldn't get too excited when the Sooners are down at 70th in adjusted defense.

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point underdog in their opening round date with UConn.

Xavier (11 seed)

KenPom Rank: 43rd

Bart Torvik Rank: 37th

BPI Rank: 39th

Xavier was one of the final teams in the field, and rightfully so. Though they didn't have any bad losses, but Xavier finished a dreadful 1-9 in Quad 1.

They did take down Marquette on the road in mid-January but otherwise lack notable wins.

The Musketeers don't excel on either of the floor, instead ranking a good-not-great 52nd in adjusted offense and 44th in adjusted defense.

Even with some encouraging metrics, the Musketeers didn't show much upside in the regular season. Without a clear strength, we can safely deem Xavier one of the worst at-large teams in the 2025 men's college basketball tournament.

