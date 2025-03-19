5 Under-the-Radar Teams to Pick in Men's College Basketball Tournament Brackets

It never fails. A team that no one talked about defies the odds and goes on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Saint Peter's made the regional finals in 2022, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Miami all appeared in the national semifinals in 2023, and NC State rolled to the national semifinals a season ago. Year in and year out, a team is bound to single-handedly smash brackets.

We're all hunting down teams that "everyone is sleeping on," giving us a leg up for the men's college basketball tournament.

With that said, here are five under-the-radar teams that you shouldn't overlook.

Under-the-Radar Teams for Men's College Basketball Tournament

No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Starting with perhaps the most talked about team on this list, Gonzaga could make a serious run. The Bulldogs lead our list of the 10 most underrated teams in the men's college basketball tournament. The numbers are all there, from the Zags being underseeded to ranking ninth overall in KenPom.

With that said, Gonzaga is a popular pick to win a couple of games as it's only +300 to reach the regional finals (final 16). FanDuel's odds to win the Midwest region have the Bulldogs as the third-most popular choice (+850).

Gonzaga fell in a region with top teams leaning on defense, including No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 5 Clemson. Meanwhile, the Zags are 9th in adjusted offensive efficiency and in the 87th percentile for the quickest adjusted tempos. The Bulldogs even meet some national title criteria, such as sitting in the top 21 of KenPom's offensive efficiency and top 31 on defense while making the top 12 of Week 6's AP Poll.

No. 6 BYU Cougars

We could get one heck of a game in the first round of the East region. BYU and VCU collide as two of the most underrated teams in the field, highlighted in our best bets and player props for VCU vs. BYU.

Our Brandon Gdula also touched on the Cougars toward the top of his underrated list, highlighting BYU sitting eighth in adjusted offense at Bart Torvik since February. This is a scary team that lets it fly from three and has won 9 of its past 10 games.

VCU is one of my favorite Cinderella picks, but if the Rams fall short, my focus quickly shifts to BYU. This Cougars team is more than capable of reaching a regional final -- listed at +590 odds.

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Who was the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason AP Poll? That's right, it was Kansas. The Jayhawks even spent five weeks as the nation's top team to tip off the season. The talent is there as EvanMiya has Hunter Dickinson as the 12th-most valuable player in the nation.

The preseason AP Poll can often be a nice tool to lean on come March. We have some reliable data for the preseason poll, including top-two seeds that began the season unranked are 0-37 in reaching the national semifinals. The Jayhawks are on the opposite end of this, and guess who is in Kansas' region? St. John's, which fits that 0-37 national semifinals stat. Plus, KU gets to face a beat-up Arkansas squad in the first round as it will likely be without its leading scorer Adou Thiero (15.6 PPG).

Considering the preseason expectations from the Jayhawks paired with a favorable path, a regional semifinals appearance shouldn't be overlooked (+250).

No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels

This one doesn't feel very "under the radar" after what North Carolina did on Tuesday night, bullying San Diego State in a 95-68 win. Since February 15, the Tar Heels rank 12th in Bart Torvik, boasting the 8th-best adjusted offensive efficiency during this span. UNC is 9-2 over its last 11 with both losses coming against Duke. In those nine wins, the Tar Heels boast an average score margin of +18.1 points per game!

Simply put, this is not a team playing like an 11 seed. This could be another case where the preseason AP Poll is a useful tool, for North Carolina entered the season ranked ninth.

Even better, the Tar Heels are favored over Ole Miss in the first round. Still, UNC carries +300 odds to make the regional semifinals. The second round would likely feature a matchup against Iowa State, which will be without a key player in Keshon Gilbert. If the Tar Heels take out the Cyclones, the region's 2 seed is Michigan State -- another team I'm firmly fading.

This feels reminiscent of North Carolina's path to the national championship game in 2022. A regional finals appearance (+700) is a sneaky pick with brackets locking tomorrow.

No. 4 Maryland Terrapins

If you're looking for a sleeper for the national semifinals, Maryland could be your answer. The Terrapins have balance with five scorers over 12.0 PPG while ranking 11th overall in KenPom, 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 6th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

None of this sounds like a 4 seed. Maryland has the star power with one of the best frontcourts in America led by Derik Queen (16.3 PPG) and Julian Reese (13.1 PPG). Each player has been outstanding on defense, too, touting Defensive Bayesian Performance Ratings (DBPR) of 3.13 and 3.32 -- per EvanMiya.

Since February 17, Bart Torvik ranks Maryland as the ninth-best team paired with the top adjusted defensive efficiency. A potential regional semifinals matchup with Florida would be scary, but the Terrapins are good enough to keep it close. Following a potential upset, a national semifinal (+1000) would certainly be in the picture.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

