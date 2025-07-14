5 Players to Stash in Dynasty Fantasy Football Before Training Camp

A bad habit of dynasty players can be thinking about who can help tomorrow before who can help today.

There will be current free agents in dynasty leagues that have returns (or arrivals) to fantasy relevance in 2025. We saw Ameer Abdullah, Ray-Ray McCloud, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zach Ertz, and others live on the wire months before becoming extremely worthy of a roster spot in deeper leagues. Heck, they might have even found your lineup in spots.

If you're like me, you're never truly happy with your dynasty roster. With rookie drafts (mostly) come and gone, I'm perusing the wire for anyone who might be picking up a pulse in camp to fill roster spots voided by last year's weekly fill-ins.

Here are five picks for guys that might become that in 2025's training camps.

Note: Outside the top 250 of KeepTradeCut's superflex rankings, these players are designed to be current free agents in a half-PPR 10-team league. At worst, they should be easily available trade targets in every league.

Players to Stash in Dynasty Fantasy Football Before Training Camp

Zach Wilson, QB, Dolphins

Unfortunately for Tua Tagovailoa, injury feels like more of a "when" than an "if" at this stage.

Tua has missed at least four games in four of his five NFL seasons, and the outlook for his availability can't get better when veteran left tackle Terron Armstead retired before the NFL Draft -- especially as the Miami Dolphins sought no true replacement.

After signing in South Beach this offseason, I've got to give Zach Wilson the nod as a quarterback outside the top 250 that could be worth a boost if he got a prolonged opportunity throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Mike McDaniel's offense. That's likely the angle that brought the former No. 2 overall pick to Miami, and he seems to be making an impression to start.

Wilson was always a raw prospect that has to at least merit consideration of a late-career, Geno Smith-esque sort of resurgence based on his pure arm talent.

If Tagovailoa fails to stay healthy, and the 25-year-old makes a decent impression on the Dolphins, you could scoop up a 2026 starting quarterback for nothing right now. Crazier things have happened.

Miles Sanders, RB, Cowboys

There isn't a running back room more "up in the air" than the Dallas Cowboys'.

Dallas found unusual stability with Rico Dowdle last year, but Dowdle's departure was addressed with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. The 'Boys also went past any of my top running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft to snag Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah as Day 3 picks.

I'm old enough to remember when Sanders, a 2019 second-round pick, was a valuable dynasty commodity. Injuries plagued the end of his run with the Philadelphia Eagles and most of his run with the Carolina Panthers, but a final Week 18 showcase in 2024 did show flashes of that guy.

With Chuba Hubbard inactive, Sanders drew 17 carries and 4 targets to post 25.1 fantasy points. However, efficiency was still lacking at -1.18 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c).

It's a heavy assumption to assume that translates to 2025 in any way, but Sanders has already seen reps with the starters this summer. He's the easiest contender in the room to acquire -- and might be the best option.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Jets

A secondary (or tertiary) target in a Justin Fields offense isn't glamorous, but Josh Reynolds is absolutely free in most dynasty leagues. He could probably be had for a more youthful pending bust on your roster.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets and has seemingly blown away competition for the team's No. 2 wide receiver spot behind Garrett Wilson. It's not exactly like Malachi Corley and Allen Lazard were the stiffest challengers.

He drew an 11.9% target share before the Denver Broncos phased him out of the offense after five games, and Denver shipped him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In December, he ran 51.4% of Jacksonville's routes but, exclusively in the Mac Jones era of the season, saw just 1.1 targets per game.

Reynolds' aDOT was 11.1 in Denver, signaling he's still got some of the downfield juice that marries well with Fields' strengths as a passer. The long-term upside here isn't great, but you could do much, much worse as a contender.

Jalen Nailor, WR, Vikings

There just aren't a ton of targets available for the Minnesota Vikings beyond Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

However, this is the NFL, and injury can strike at any second. We saw that last year as Addison missed Weeks 2 and 3, and Jalen Nailor responded with his best two games of the entire season. Running 87.5% of the Vikes' routes, Nailor drew 4.0 targets per game and caught a pair of scores, averaging 11.9 fantasy points.

While Hockenson wasn't active for those contests, there should still be plenty of targets available for a team that was third in the NFL in pass rate over expectation in 2024.

Beyond injuries, we know Addison's legal trouble could lead to a three-game absence at some point in 2025. Reports suggest that Nailor is ahead of third-round pick Tai Felton at the moment, too.

Of course, there's the added bonus that Nailor's talent might be coveted elsewhere down the road, and Minnesota could end up trading the 26-year-old that has shined in spot duty for a position of greater need.

Noah Fant, TE, Seahawks

One of the most fascinating pass-catching rooms in fantasy football this year belongs to the Seattle Seahawks.

Other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba being awesome, we've got plenty of question marks. Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are oft-injured and/or inconsistent veteran additions, and the team's first wideout selected was Tory Horton in Round 5.

For the first time in his career, could Noah Fant be a top-three target-earner in his offense? The 2019 first-round pick has battled competition outside at two different stops, but as Klint Kubiak comes to Seattle from the New Orleans Saints, it's worth mentioning he gave his tight ends a 36.0% target share last season.

This is rookie Elijah Arroyo's spot down the road, but Arroyo was always seen as a bit of a project after just 35 catches in his final college season.

In need of a new deal, Fant's opportunity in 2025 is right there. After just 5.7 fantasy points per game last year, I wouldn't be shocked if he's on waivers after rookie cuts.

