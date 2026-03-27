5 NRFI Best Bets Today: Friday 3/27/26
The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.
While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.
On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.
Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?
Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Check out the best home run picks for today.
NRFI Betting Picks for Today
The NRFI (No Run First Inning) market is one of the most popular MLB prop bets, and it’s especially valuable early in the season.
Opening weekend favors pitchers:
- Starters are fresh
- Hitters are still adjusting
- Managers rely heavily on top arms early
Here are the best NRFI bets for Friday’s MLB slate.
Athletics vs Blue Jays — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is a strong NRFI:
1. Kevin Gausman factor
- Elite strikeout pitcher
- Strong first-time-through-the-order splits
2. Athletics early-game offense
- Young lineup tends to start slow
- Less plate discipline
3. Severino bounce-back potential
- Can still deliver clean early innings when command is sharp
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Royals vs Braves — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Elite pitching matchup
- Chris Sale vs Cole Ragans
2. Braves early-game approach
- Power-heavy lineup but can be patient early
3. Royals offensive structure
- More contact-based → fewer early home runs
Prediction:
Both pitchers navigate first inning cleanly.
Guardians vs Mariners — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this works:
1. George Kirby at home
- Elite control → limits early damage
2. Guardians approach
- Contact-heavy lineup → slower starts
3. Pitcher-friendly park
- Seattle suppresses early scoring
Prediction:
Clean first inning on both sides.
Tigers vs Padres — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Strong pitching matchup
- Framber Valdez vs Michael King
2. Petco Park factor
- One of the most pitcher-friendly environments
3. Balanced lineups
- Both teams need multiple hits to score
Prediction:
Low probability of early runs.
Rockies vs Marlins — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is a sneaky strong play:
1. Sandy Alcantara dominance
- Elite Opening Day pitcher
2. Rockies road struggles
- Lower offensive efficiency outside Coors
3. Freeland early control
- Capable of soft contact early
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.