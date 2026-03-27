5 NRFI Best Bets Today: Friday 3/27/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out the best home run picks for today.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

The NRFI (No Run First Inning) market is one of the most popular MLB prop bets, and it’s especially valuable early in the season.

Opening weekend favors pitchers:

Starters are fresh

Hitters are still adjusting

Managers rely heavily on top arms early

Here are the best NRFI bets for Friday’s MLB slate.

Athletics vs Blue Jays — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 27 11:07pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a strong NRFI:

1. Kevin Gausman factor

Elite strikeout pitcher

Strong first-time-through-the-order splits

2. Athletics early-game offense

Young lineup tends to start slow

Less plate discipline

3. Severino bounce-back potential

Can still deliver clean early innings when command is sharp

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

Royals vs Braves — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 27 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Elite pitching matchup

Chris Sale vs Cole Ragans

2. Braves early-game approach

Power-heavy lineup but can be patient early

3. Royals offensive structure

More contact-based → fewer early home runs

Prediction:

Both pitchers navigate first inning cleanly.

Guardians vs Mariners — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 28 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

1. George Kirby at home

Elite control → limits early damage

2. Guardians approach

Contact-heavy lineup → slower starts

3. Pitcher-friendly park

Seattle suppresses early scoring

Prediction:

Clean first inning on both sides.

Tigers vs Padres — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 28 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Strong pitching matchup

Framber Valdez vs Michael King

2. Petco Park factor

One of the most pitcher-friendly environments

3. Balanced lineups

Both teams need multiple hits to score

Prediction:

Low probability of early runs.

Rockies vs Marlins — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 27 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a sneaky strong play:

1. Sandy Alcantara dominance

Elite Opening Day pitcher

2. Rockies road struggles

Lower offensive efficiency outside Coors

3. Freeland early control

Capable of soft contact early

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.