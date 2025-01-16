5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Iowa at UCLA (Friday)

The Bruins need a win as badly as most humans need oxygen. But can they stop the Hawkeyes? Since starting the season 11-2, UCLA's defense has taken a turn for the worse. Mick Cronin's squad is allowing an average of 78 points during its current four-game losing streak. Iowa enters Friday night's game at Pauley Pavilion averaging 89.5 points.

Houston at UCF (Saturday)

I'm intrigued by the Knights. Ok, let me be honest --- I'm really intrigued by the Knights! Johnny Dawkins' squad is off to a 12-4 start and has already won at both Arizona State and Texas Tech to go along with a home win over mighty Texas A&M. UCF can add more teeth to its resume on Saturday against the ferocious Cougars, who are 20-3 over the past two years under Kelvin Sampson in Big 12 regular season games.

Alabama at Kentucky (Saturday)

Two great offenses in a Noon ET tip off at Rupp Arena? Sounds delicious! Nate Oats will have the Crimson Tide ready for this massive stage after they were lethargic at home against Ole Miss earlier in the week. The Wildcats, meanwhile, had 19 assists on 24 made field goals in their last game against Texas A&M and scored 95 points while shooting better than 50% from the field and 50% from three-point range last Saturday at Mississippi State. Mark Pope runs the type of offense that Norman Rockwell would have painted.

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Saturday)

This in-state rivalry always produces plenty of juice, but the atmosphere in Starkville should be at a different level after the Rebels' win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this week. The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games and are in the midst of their toughest stretch during the regular season. After Saturday's game against Ole Miss, Mississippi State will travel to Tennessee on Tuesday. Yikes!

Illinois at Michigan State (Sunday)

The Spartans are on a 10-game winning streak and haven't lost since before Thanksgiving, but the Illini have a higher long-term ceiling than Michigan State. Why? Players! Illinois' foreign tandem of Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic has been exquisite and makes Brad Underwood's squad a trendy pick to go very deep in March Madness. The winner of this game will likely be a projected 3 seed -- at least -- in most NCAA Tournament projections. This is ONLY January.

