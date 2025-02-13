5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

UCLA at Indiana (Friday)

The Hoosiers showed new life earlier in the week when they won at Michigan State. Now we'll see if they can string back-to-back wins together. The Bruins haven't played incredibly well on the road in the Midwest and need a win in this type of environment. UCLA needs junior point guard Dylan Andrews back on track after he's regressed the past couple of games.

Wisconsin at Purdue (Saturday)

It feels like the Badgers are underrated. They won't be if they win on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Remember this: Wisconsin has the shooting, guard play, and savvy to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is coming off a tough loss at Michigan but should be ready for battle in West Lafayette. The Big Ten race remains really tight with the Boilers, Michigan, and Michigan State.

Houston at Arizona (Saturday)

Need more proof that the only thing guaranteed in life is change? The Cougars and Wildcats have been the two best teams in the Big 12 this season and neither was in the conference two years ago. Houston's rugged style has always translated on the road, and it will be fascinating to see it comes to the forefront in Tucson. After Tuesday's loss at Kansas State, Arizona needs this game if it wants to keep pace with the Cougars in the race for the Big Ten regular season title.

Auburn at Alabama (Saturday)

Who needs a kickoff? The two teams that were ranked first and second, respectively, will meet head-to-head in what could be the first of four meetings between these two programs this season. This game should be treated as a celebration of what basketball in the SEC has now become. It wasn't too long ago that this league was putting only three teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton at St. John's (Sunday)

A battle for first place in the Big East standings takes place on Sunday at MSG. Both teams are coming off losses. The Red Storm, meanwhile, could have their depth severely inhibited if Deivon Smith (neck) is truly out for the remainder of the regular season as Rick Pitino mentioned after Wednesday's loss at Villanova. Creighton won the first meeting between these two teams in Omaha in December.

