5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

In no particular order:

College Basketball Games to Watch

North Carolina at Kansas (Friday)

Two of the elite brands in the sport will do battle in the first installment of a home-and-home series. Keep a close eye on Hunter Dickinson, who could be in line to have a massive game against the Tar Heels' frontline troika of Jalen Washington, Jae'Lyn Withers, and Ven-Allen Lubin. The 7-2 Dickinson had 16 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes in the Jayhawks' opener against Howard. Kansas is currently a +220 favorite to win the Big 12, per the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline North Carolina @ Kansas More odds in Sportsbook

UCLA vs. New Mexico (Friday)

How much better are the Bruins than last season's team that finished 16-17? We'll have a pretty good idea after this neutral site clash in Las Vegas. Keep a close eye on how UCLA's depth affects New Mexico point guard Donovan Dent over the course of 40 minutes. Tip off for this game is at 11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Tennessee at Louisville (Saturday)

Are the Cardinals a team that's legitimately going to challenge for a place in the ACC's top third in their first season under Pat Kelsey? We'll have a better idea after the Vols visit the KFC Yum Center. Tennessee doesn't have it what it had last season with Dalton Knecht, but it still has enough to be one of the best teams in the SEC. They boast the third-shortest odds to win the SEC (+470).

Arkansas vs. Baylor (Saturday)

John Calipari's first big game as head coach of the Razorbacks will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas against the Bears. Baylor is coming off a 38-point loss on Monday in Spokane versus Gonzaga. If Arkansas can win this game, it will send a major message to the rest of the sport.

Auburn vs. Houston (Saturday)

The Tigers beat America East favorite Vermont on Wednesday night by 51 points. The Cougars won their opener by 57 points. A word to the wise: Don't show up for this one if you're soft. America will see an Elite Eight caliber game on Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.