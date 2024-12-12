5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Xavier at Cincinnati (Saturday)

Make no mistake about it: This is the biggest game that Wes Miller has coached since he took over the Bearcats' program. Cincinnati hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and hasn't beaten Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout since that same season. A step back to national prominence starts with a win over the Musketeers. Sean Miller's team will take an 8-2 record into Fifth Third Arena on Saturday.

UCLA vs. Arizona (Saturday)

This will essentially be a road game for the Bruins, who will travel to Phoenix to take on their former Pac-12 rival. The Wildcats are 0-4 this season against power conference opponents and need to turn things around. UCLA, meanwhile, is on the heels of a dramatic win on Sunday at Oregon and will be looking to continue its momentum. Mick Cronin's team is on a seven-game winning streak. Louisville

Louisville at Kentucky (Saturday)

Murphy's Law has hit the Cards hard over the past couple of weeks as a number of key players are out of the lineup with season-ending injuries. None of that should lessen the importance of this game, which is one of the sport's best rivalries. The Wildcats have been one of the great stories of the young season under Mark Pope, who looks like he was born to roam the sidelines at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee at Illinois (Saturday)

The Vols' first true road game of the year may also come against the best team they've played this year. The Illini boast tremendous long-term upside and three newcomers -- Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, and Tomislav Ivisic -- are already terrific players, but it remains to be seen if they can handle a physical, veteran-laden team like Tennessee. All nine of the Vols' wins this season have come by double figures. Gonzaga

Gonzaga vs. UConn (Saturday)

The Huskies' two wins over Baylor and Texas were tangible signs of the progress they made since going 0-3 in the Maui Invitational. It remains to be seen, though, if they can dethrone an opponent like Gonzaga. A good thing for Dan Hurley's team? This game will be played at MSG, which is essentially a home-court advantage for the two-time defending national champions. UConn was 7-0 last season in games played at the World's Most Famous Arena.

