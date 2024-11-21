5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

In no particular order:

College Basketball Games to Watch

St. John's/Baylor (Thursday)

The Red Storm passed their first test of the season on Sunday against New Mexico at MSG, but the bar gets raised significantly tonight in the Bahamas. Expect a terrific perimeter matchup between the Bears' troika of Jeremy Roach, Jayden Nunn, and VJ Edgecombe and the Red Storm's trio of Deivon Smith, Kadary Richmond, and Simeon Wilcher. If St. John's wins tonight, the ceiling officially changes for Rick Pitino's team. St. John's currently has the third-shortest odds to win the Big East (+430).

Nebraska at Creighton (Friday)

This is the first power conference matchup for each of these teams this season, but the Huskers did play a very good Saint Mary's squad last Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon. How good are the Bluejays? We don't know just yet, but we know that Ryan Kalkbrenner is playing like a National Player of the Year candidate. The 7-1 center is currently averaging 25.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks.

Duke at Arizona (Friday)

Two blue-blood programs in a campus setting? Where do we sign! Kudos to both Jon Scheyer and Tommy Lloyd for agreeing to this home-and-home series, which is in its second year after last season's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a game that was won by the Wildcats. If you're not locked into this game at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night, then you officially hate fun.

North Carolina at Hawaii (Saturday early AM)

Is this a trap game for the Tar Heels? Don't rule it out of the realm of possibility. North Carolina opted to pick up an additional game prior to next week's Maui Invitational and will play a true road tilt against the Rainbows. Eran Ganot's squad is playing with house money.

Marquette/Georgia (Saturday)

I've felt for months that the Bulldogs look like a bubble team. We'll see if that sentiment holds true on Saturday in the Bahamas when Mike White's team does battle against the Golden Eagles. Marquette's Kam Jones (22.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds) -- who has the second-shortest Wooden Award odds (+650) -- is playing like the best guard in the sport while Georgia freshman Asa Newell (16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) feels like he's ready to explode like a volcano. This is ONLY November.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.