5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 3/16/25

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

Though I cannot trust the Phoenix Suns' defense as far as I could proverbially throw it, they should score in L.A. today.

The Los Angeles Lakers' defense has, predictably, unraveled with LeBron James (groin) out of the mix. Rui Hachimura's knee injury doesn't help, either. Los Angeles has a dreadful 122.3 defensive rating (DRTG) in their last three games without both.

Meanwhile, the book is out on a Phoenix team that's basically at full health. Their 120.0 offensive rating (ORTG) this month is fifth-best in the league, and their 120.5 DRTG is seventh-worst. This is who they've been all season.

A team total below 115 points for the Suns was surprising when these shorthanded Lakers have played at a modest 99.7 pace since LeBron's exit.

One of the ways that Phoenix can reach its projected total is from an improving Bradley Beal.

Beal has met or topped 15 points in four of his six March contests. It'll help him today that the Lakers have allowed the fifth-most points per game to small forwards over their last seven games (25.4), coinciding with Hachimura's absence.

He's also averaged 5.8 potential assists per game this month and has converted that to 4.2 actual dimes per contest.

All of these stats should also be taken in the context that four of Phoenix's six games in March came against top-15 defenses, and blowouts or injuries have held Beal below 30 minutes in half of them.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections have Beal projected for 17.1 points and 4.6 assists in Sunday's contest, totaling 21.7. At that projection, we'd have expected closer to -204 odds on this prop.

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were anticipated to be one of the worst teams in the league this year. They've actually found a modest groove as others tank to the bottom.

Brooklyn's 113.6 ORTG this month is just now 11th-worst in the NBA. They've now contributed to recent overs with a fading 121.3 DRTG in March, as well.

They'll host the Atlanta Hawks, fifth in PPG (117.1) across the league and no strangers to a shootout. Atlanta's 103.9 pace (2nd in the NBA) is a great remedy for Brooklyn's 96.2 mark (30th). We'll get average tempo as the Hawks are also struggling on the defensive end in March (117.8 DRTG).

Topping 110 points in five of their last seven games, the Nets are surging in the scoring column as is. A matchup with Atlanta should only help.

If we're expecting more points than oddsmakers, someone has to be undervalued to score. Keon Johnson might be that someone.

Johnson will now step into a larger role than his 17.7% usage rate this month with Cameron Thomas (hamstring) sidelined for the season. Johnson has enjoyed a 22.3% usage rate with Thomas off the floor this season, pouring in 15.9 points per 36 minutes.

It'll only help him that the Hawks have allowed the fourth-most points per game to shooting guards (23.6) with Dyson Daniels usually clamping the floor general.

We've got Johnson projected for 14.4 points on Sunday.

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers

Because the Charlotte Hornets are the Charlotte Hornets, we might be able to bet them in this spot.

The Los Angeles Clippers are aware they're playing the Hornets, which could incline them to rest Norman Powell (hamstring) for one more contest. L.A.'s +5.2 net rating (NRTG) this month without Powell is solid, but they're still at a deficit without their leading scorer.

I'm optimistic that Charlotte can hang around if they're down on horsepower. They've got a -5.1 NRTG this month with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams all relatively healthy.

You need points to cover a huge number like this, and L.A. is 19th in ORTG and 21st in pace at home this season. A low total (223.5) doesn't help, either.

This could also be an interesting motivation spot for LaMelo if the Clippers whispers end up mattering to him.

