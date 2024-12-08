5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 12/8/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

Away Team Total Points Charlotte Hornets Dec 8 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not many are buying the Charlotte Hornets in the wake of an injury to LaMelo Ball (calf), but I will today in this matchup specifically.

The Bees' 109.2 offensive rating (ORTG) in games without Ball is actually higher than their season-long mark (109.1), so I'm not sure how much of their recent scoring dip is him versus brutal matchups.

Ultimately, this is a huge pace-up spot for Charlotte even if their efficiency isn't ideal. The Indiana Pacers are seventh in the NBA in overall pace with the league's sixth-worst defensive rating (116.2 DRTG).

numberFire has Charlotte projected for 109.0 points in this matchup, and I wouldn't rule this out even in a blowout.

Josh Green - Made Threes Charlotte Hornets Dec 8 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I also can't believe this line exists for the Hornets' current starting small forward.

Josh Green has had decent pop games for shorthanded Dallas Mavericks squads at his previous stop, and he's doing a fine job logging minutes for Charlotte. The three-and-D specialist has hoisted at least six triples per game in four of his last five games and knocks a decent amount of them down (38.5%) for the season. 55.6% of his total shots have come from deep in 2024-25.

So, with added opportunity, he's got to make just a pair? He's also done that in four of his last five. Plus, Indiana allows the seventh-most made threes per game to opposing small forwards (3.2).

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections forecast 1.6 made threes in this game, meaning plus money of any kind here is an excellent bargain.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

This bet is as square as it gets, but the Golden State Warriors just don't seem to have the pieces to win at least 50 times if they played the Minnesota Timberwolves 100 times. Probability is on the Wolves' side at this number.

Golden State fell 107-90 on Friday at home against this same Minnesota squad, and from a roster construction basis, the T-Wolves are a nightmare matchup for them. Beyond all of Minnesota's interior size when the Warriors lack a true big, they allow the second-fewest three-point attempts per game (34.3) and funnel the Dubs' smaller players into Rudy Gobert.

The visitors have won the last five games in this head-to-head matchup regardless of venue.

With both clubs on equal rest, Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is the lone key potential absence on either side, which would be another ding to the Warriors' hopes. The wrong team seems favored here.

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers exist to fail to cover games like this.

L.A. is 9-14 against the spread (ATS) this season, and the season is quickly spiraling from them. They've failed to cover 9 of the last 10 with a rotten defense that now ranks fifth-worst in the NBA by rating (117.9 DRTG).

All that could be worse is a key injury to one of their two stars, and LeBron James (foot) is questionable tonight after a brutal overtime workload on Friday. I'm not certain he plays.

Therefore, while the Portland Trail Blazers are bad, they're not this bad. Their 116.2 DRTG is actually better than L.A.'s, and their 114.9 ORTG in the last five games is showing improvement with Anfernee Simons back in the fold.

In an unreal stat, the Lakers have lost their last three games as home favorites outright. I'm not forecasting that, but this is a terrible team with which to lay chalk.

Deandre Ayton - Pts + Reb Portland Trail Blazers Dec 9 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the reasons why is that, outside of Anthony Davis, they have no hope of protecting the paint.

The Lakers are allowing 10th-most points and 5th-most rebounds to opposing centers, which is going to happen also ceding the 4th-most paint points and 3rd-most second-chance points per game.

Enter former top pick Deandre Ayton. Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per 36 minutes this season, which is a far more realistic workload for him now with rookie Donovan Clingan sidelined due to a knee injury. He's topped 32 minutes in four of his last five games with the exception of a 45-point blowout.

If this game is tight, Ayton should chow. We've got him projected for 14.2 points and 11.2 rebounds tonight.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.