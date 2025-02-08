5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 2/8/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

I'm not sure if many bettors checked the injury report here.

The Los Angeles Lakers' vibes couldn't be higher, but they're running out of bodies to translate that to Saturday's contest. Luka Doncic (calf) is still out, LeBron James (ankle) is doubtful, and Austin Reaves (elbow) is questionable. All three of L.A.'s top shot-creators could be on the pine.

Plus, the Indiana Pacers are playing well. They just upset the Los Angeles Clippers on the road Thursday, maintaining a +2.3 net rating (NRTG) over their last 10 games. Myles Turner (neck) is out, but the Lakers are just getting their center -- Mark Williams -- up to speed, as well.

This is a public-influenced line; 72% of the bets at FanDuel are on the Lakers, but 54% of the cash is behind the Pacers. The injury news is why.

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

Here's another contest where a recent trade will affect how a team plays.

The Golden State Warriors shipped out several quality role players for Jimmy Butler, but that means fewer guys to score the basketball. Golden State's been centered around defense away from home all season, posting the 8th-best defensive rating (112.0) in that setting with just the 15th-fastest pace.

Those are both downticks for a Chicago Bulls team that's also dealt away plenty of talent. Plus, Lonzo Ball (illness) is questionable as a key piece to fill in the gaps.

Chicago will get into a track meet against bottom feeders, but they've scored just 111.8 points per game in their last five games with top-10 teams in DRTG -- and that was with Zach LaVine.

Expect a lower-scoring contest with the Dubs integrating Butler, but I can't trust the Bulls' D.

One of the reasons said defense is so poor? They're currently running Ayo Dosunmu at the four.

That's among the reasons the Bulls have slipped to 20th in rebounding rate over their last 10 games, which opens the door for the only big who sees consistent playing time for the visitors: Draymond Green.

Green is averaging 7.6 rebounds per 36 minutes but usually slips in around 28-30 minutes, so this line is close in a normal matchup. The Bulls aren't one; they've allowed the second-most rebounds per game to Green's listed power forward spot (11.7).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 7.5 median rebounds from Green on Saturday, which correlates well with Chicago clanking away toward the under on their team total.

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics were embarrassed at home on Thursday by a team missing Anthony Davis. The New York Knicks can say the same about last Saturday's primetime affair. Who rebounds here?

Well, it'll come down to which team manages a key injury better. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) will sit for Boston, and OG Anunoby (foot) is doubtful for New York.

Especially since they're at home, the Knicks might be in the driver's seat, posting a +8.1 NRTG in games without Anunoby. The C's have lagged behind in games without Holiday (+5.1).

That only adds to a feeling that the Celtics, 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last six, just aren't playing great ball right now. That's ominous knowing how long MSG's faithful have had this one circled.

I think Mikal Bridges can be a significant X-Factor in a potential Knicks win, too.

Boston's opponents are usually chasing, but they still don't let up many threes (seventh-fewest in the NBA). There's only one position where they've struggled, allowing the seventh-most made threes per game to Bridges' small forward spot (3.5).

Mikal, himself, has missed this line in all three February games despite a 8-for-19 (42.1%) hit rate since his Christmas Day explosion overall. Regression is coming.

We've got Bridges projected for 2.8 median triples, showing great value against plus money. An outburst from deep would go a long way to helping the Knicks forget last Saturday's mess on ABC.

