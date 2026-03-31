5 Best MLB NRFI Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26
The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.
While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.
On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.
Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?
Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
NRFI Betting Picks for Today
Guardians vs Dodgers — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is one of the best NRFI bets:
1. Shohei Ohtani pitching
- Elite strikeout arm
- Dominant early-inning splits
2. Dodgers offensive approach
- Patient lineup
- Less aggressive early
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Ace matchup
- Max Fried vs Logan Gilbert
2. Strikeout-heavy Yankees lineup
- Slower starts early in games
3. Pitcher-friendly park
- Seattle reduces scoring
Prediction:
No runs in the first inning.
Red Sox vs Astros — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this works:
1. Hunter Brown dominance
- Strong strikeout pitcher
2. Brayan Bello upside
- Can deliver clean early innings
3. Balanced lineups
- Require multiple hits to score
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Rockies road struggles
- Lower offensive production
2. Scherzer control
- Limits early baserunners
Prediction:
No runs in the first inning.
Mets vs Cardinals — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is a strong play:
1. Kodai Senga efficiency
- Strong early-game command
2. Cardinals lineup
- Less explosive early scoring
Prediction:
Both offenses start slowly.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.