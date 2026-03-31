5 Best MLB NRFI Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Guardians vs Dodgers — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 1 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is one of the best NRFI bets:

1. Shohei Ohtani pitching

Elite strikeout arm

Dominant early-inning splits

2. Dodgers offensive approach

Patient lineup

Less aggressive early

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 1 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Ace matchup

Max Fried vs Logan Gilbert

2. Strikeout-heavy Yankees lineup

Slower starts early in games

3. Pitcher-friendly park

Seattle reduces scoring

Prediction:

No runs in the first inning.

Red Sox vs Astros — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 1 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

1. Hunter Brown dominance

Strong strikeout pitcher

2. Brayan Bello upside

Can deliver clean early innings

3. Balanced lineups

Require multiple hits to score

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 31 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Rockies road struggles

Lower offensive production

2. Scherzer control

Limits early baserunners

Prediction:

No runs in the first inning.

Mets vs Cardinals — NRFI

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 31 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a strong play:

1. Kodai Senga efficiency

Strong early-game command

2. Cardinals lineup

Less explosive early scoring

Prediction:

Both offenses start slowly.

Welcome to Dinger Tuesdays! YOU CAN CHOOSE between a Bet Reset Token or a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB Games taking place on March 31st, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.