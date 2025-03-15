5 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/15/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Tennessee vs. Auburn

This is a lot of points to give a Tennessee Volunteers squad that we know wants to ugly things up.

The Vols' third-ranked defensive efficiency at KenPom is also best in the SEC, which is how they held the Auburn Tigers to just 53 points in these teams' only meeting this season. A two-point loss would have covered this spread, as well.

Now at a neutral site, the shooting should be worse -- only favoring Tennessee's chances again. Auburn's 308th-ranked rate of allowing free throws per game (38.8) will come back to bite them in a big game before long, too.

DRatings (3.2) and Bart Torvik (3.9) both have this median spread short of 4.5. Auburn is a title favorite, but the SEC gauntlet could easily spit them up and chew them out here.

One of the reasons why is that Tennessee, seemingly, has answers for Johni Broome.

Broome was held to 16 points in these teams' first meeting, which wasn't a huge surprise given the Vols only allowed 11.2 points per 40 minutes to bigs in conference play -- second to only Texas A&M's outside funnel.

Their 27th-ranked two-point defense (2P%) checks out with that assessment.

At large, Broome hasn't topped 20 points in four matchups with SEC schools in KenPom's top 20, including favorable pace matchups against Alabama and Kentucky.

Expect the big man to be a bit quieter than normal in another ugly tilt.

Alabama vs. Florida

One member of the Florida Gators didn't get in on the fun during last night's stomping of Missouri.

Alex Condon was held to 9 points and 8 rebounds, but both the score and a little bit of foul trouble hurt his counting stats. This matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide is a superb one for him.

Alabama allowed the most points (20.3) and rebounds (13.5) per 40 minutes to opposing bigs during SEC play. Of course, Condon himself posted 27 points and 10 boards on March 5th against the Tide.

In terms of peripheral usage, Condon's overall rate (20.6%) implies much better days than just the nine shots attempted last night.

He's hit this line in every game where he's seen at least 30 minutes since February 1st. A tight spread in this semifinal clash implies we'll see plenty of the big man on Saturday.

Arizona vs. Houston

Sometimes the math at KenPom or Bart Torvik gets blown entirely out of proportion. That's this matchup.

The Houston Cougars' defense is undeniably great, ranking 2nd overall in efficiency at KenPom. They're also 360th in adjusted tempo. The problem? There are two schools playing basketball in tonight's Big 12 finale, and the Arizona Wildcats get out and run more.

Tommy Lloyd's guys are 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 56th in adjusted tempo. They'll boost this game to a pedestrian tempo, and undoubtedly, a few buckets along the way. Arizona has now posted at least 86 points on two other top-40 defenses, Kansas and Texas Tech, in consecutive tournament efforts.

Houston should also find success against Bear Down's 34th-ranked D, which could be their problem in the national tournament.

The 80s might be a stretch against Houston, but DRatings (140.7) and Torvik (139.0) have this median total much higher to the point where I'm willing to overlook the neutral site and back the over.

Louisville vs. Duke

All things considered, the Duke Blue Devils passed their first test without Cooper Flagg (ankle).

Duke posted 74 points and survived a night where they shot just 22.7% from three. Bart Torvik has the Blue Devils as the 20th-ranked three-point offense in the country, so such a cold night was a surprise beyond Flagg's absence. Cooper only accounts for 3.7 attempts from deep per game. Tyrese Proctor went 0-for-5 despite a 37.9% hit rate from deep overall this season.

One of the Louisville Cardinals' relative weaknesses is a 168th-ranked three-point D, which should help them return to form outside. Louisville's 86th-ranked adjusted tempo, per KenPom, is also a much better fit for scoring that UNC's 284th-ranked pace on Friday.

DRatings (78.5) and Bart Torvik (77.0) both eclipse this total of points for Duke in median projections. Laying 5.5 points without Flagg against a good Cardinals offense is sketchy, but I'll back a return to form for the Devils' shooters.

