4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/8/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Standings & Context

Buffalo enters this game sitting at 47-23-8 (102 points), locked in a dead heat with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division lead. The Sabres have already clinched a playoff berth — ending the longest playoff drought in NHL history at 14 seasons — but they are fighting every single night to hold the top of the Atlantic. Tonight's game against the Rangers is a trap game in the truest sense: a motivated opponent, a hostile building, and zero natural letdown protection.

New York sits at 33-36-9 (75 points) — mathematically eliminated from postseason contention and last in the Metropolitan Division. But the Rangers have been playing inspired hockey of late, winning five of their last six games and coming off an emphatic 8-1 demolition of the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, in which Will Cuylle scored three goals and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 of 21 shots for a .952 save percentage.

Step-by-Step Analysis

Step 1 — Buffalo's Current Form: The Sabres have won three of their last five games, including a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Their leading scorer Tage Thompson has 38 goals and 40 assists on the season, while Alex Tuch adds 30 goals and 32 assists. Starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has posted a 2.55 GAA and .911 save percentage. Buffalo scores 3.40 goals per game and allows 2.99 — elite numbers that reflect the legitimate contender they have become.

Step 2 — New York's Hot Streak: The Rangers have won five of six, which is deceptive for a rebuilding team. Mika Zibanejad (33G, 42A) has recorded at least one assist in three straight games, and Shesterkin looked sharp in the Washington blowout. Crucially, the Rangers are 5-0 on the puck line in their last five games, suggesting they consistently keep games close at home regardless of opponent quality.

Step 3 — Head-to-Head and Venue History: The Rangers have covered the puck line in each of their last seven home games. However, the Sabres have a 4-1 SU record in their last five road games against New York. The total has gone UNDER in 6 of the last 9 Rangers games against Eastern Conference opponents, and UNDER in 6 of Buffalo's last 9 April games.

Step 4 — The Goaltending Matchup: Shesterkin (25-17-6, 2.50 GAA, .912 SV%) versus Luukkonen (20-9-3, 2.55 GAA, .911 SV%) is one of the best goaltending matchups of the night. Both netminders are performing at elite levels, and the trend data strongly suggests this game stays tight and low-scoring.

Step 5 — The Betting Line: Buffalo is listed as a -150 moneyline favorite, with the total set at 6.5 goals.

The Bet: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline (-150)

The Sabres are clearly the better team and carry enormous motivation to hold the Atlantic Division lead, making a road game at MSG no different from any other must-win situation. While the -148 juice is not generous, backing a playoff-locked, Atlantic-leading team that is 12-4 SU in their last 16 road games is the most reliable play here. The Rangers' recent hot streak is against weak competition, and Buffalo has beaten them in four of the last five meetings as road favorites. The Sabres control the Atlantic race — they will not let up on nights like this.

Standings & Context

This is the night's most value-rich matchup from an analytical standpoint. Washington enters at 39-30-9 (87 points), sitting just one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot — a position they are battling five other teams to claim. The Capitals desperately need points with the regular season clock winding down.

Toronto is at 32-31-14 (78 points) and has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Leafs have lost eight of their last ten games and are mired in a dreadful stretch that reflects the full collapse of a disappointing season. Their GAA in their last five home games is a staggering 3.9 goals allowed per contest.

Step-by-Step Analysis

Step 1 — Washington's Playoff Desperation: The Capitals are one of five Eastern teams separated by just one point in the wild-card hunt. Every game is worth two points they may desperately need. Washington just absorbed an ugly 8-1 loss to the Rangers, but before that blowout they defeated Buffalo 6-2 and Philadelphia 6-4 — showing a team capable of explosive offensive outings. Entering tonight's game, the Capitals average 3.2 goals per game in their last five road outings.

Step 2 — Toronto's Collapse: The Maple Leafs have lost eight of their last ten games, including back-to-back defeats most recently — a 7-6 OT loss in Los Angeles and a 4-1 defeat in San Jose. Their defense has been catastrophic, allowing 3.9 goals per game at home over the last five. The top scorer John Tavares has 14 points in the last 10 games, but the Leafs can't stop goals. Goalie Joseph Woll carries a 4.49 GAA and .885 SV% in this recent stretch.

Step 3 — Head-to-Head Dominance: The Capitals have beaten the Maple Leafs in both meetings this season (by scores of 4-2 and 4-0). Washington has won four consecutive head-to-head matchups against Toronto. In 12 of the last 14 home games against Washington, the Maple Leafs have NOT won the first period — a remarkable historical pattern. Washington has scored more than 2.5 goals in five consecutive meetings against Toronto.

Step 4 — The Over Signal: Toronto games have gone OVER the total 57.4% of the time this season. Washington has gone OVER in five straight games. The Leafs' defensive collapse at home (allowing 3.9 GPG) combined with the Capitals' offensive form (3.2 GPG on the road in last five) and the season series being consistently high-scoring points strongly toward a high-octane game. The 6.5-goal line looks very reachable.

Step 5 — The Odds: Washington is listed as a -152 favorite on the moneyline, with the total set at 6.5 goals.

The Bets: Washington Capitals ML AND Over 6.5 Goals

Washington covers two compelling angles tonight. First, the Capitals win the game outright — motivated, desperate for points, historically dominant over this Toronto team (4-0 in last 4 meetings), and catching a Leafs squad that has completely collapsed defensively. Second, the total going OVER 6.5 is backed by both teams' recent scoring trends, Toronto's defensive failures, and Washington's offensive firepower. Both bets align on the same read of this matchup.

Standings & Context

Edmonton heads to San Jose at 39-29-9 (87 points), fighting for Pacific Division positioning heading into the playoffs. The Oilers have already clinched a postseason berth and are currently the first-place team in the Pacific Division, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both pushing for individual accolades in the final stretch.

San Jose sits at 37-32-7 (81 points) — hovering just on the edge of the Western wild-card race, two points behind Nashville for the second wild-card spot. The Sharks have won five of their last six games, including a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday, and are playing for their playoff lives.

Step-by-Step Analysis

Step 1 — Edmonton's Historical Dominance vs. San Jose: The Oilers are 8-1 SU in their last nine games against the Sharks, and 8-2 SU in their last ten road games in San Jose. That is a defining historical advantage. Edmonton has won two of three matchups against San Jose this season. McDavid (who is averaging 126 points on the season) leads the league in scoring and has consistently victimized this Sharks team over the years.

Step 2 — Edmonton's Form and Elite Offense: The Oilers are averaging 3.44 goals per game this season and boast one of the most dangerous power plays in hockey at 29.7% efficiency. McDavid, Draisaitl, and a supporting cast that includes Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins give Edmonton a multi-line scoring threat that is difficult for any team to contain.

Step 3 — San Jose's Defensive Vulnerabilities: Despite their recent hot streak, the Sharks are allowing 3.5 goals per game and have a penalty kill of only 77.8% — bottom third in the league. With Edmonton's power play operating at nearly 30%, the Sharks' PK vulnerabilities become a significant liability. San Jose's goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has a 3.05 GAA and .862 save percentage, which are mediocre numbers that a team like Edmonton can exploit.

Step 4 — The Intriguing Counter-Narrative (Trap Game Alert): Edmonton has lost their last two games (including an OT loss to Utah) and comes in slightly fatigued and potentially motivated to rest/protect players with the playoffs locked up. The Sharks have everything to play for and are on a legitimate 5-1 run. This sets up as a classic trap game scenario that makes the flat moneyline feel closer to a coin flip than Edmonton's overall dominance would suggest.

Step 5 — The Betting Line: Edmonton is a -125 moneyline favorite, with the total set at 6.5 goals.

The Bet: Edmonton Oilers Moneyline

While the trap game risk is real, the historical record is simply too convincing to fade Edmonton in this spot. An 8-2 record in their last ten at SAP Center is not random variance — it reflects a structural talent advantage. McDavid and Draisaitl against a Sharks team with a poor PK and a .862-save-percentage goalie is a favorable matchup for the Oilers regardless of the playoff implications asymmetry. The -125 price also reflects a market that properly acknowledges the Sharks' recent form without overreacting to San Jose's hot streak against weak competition.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.