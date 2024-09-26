4 NFL DFS Studs to Target in Week 4

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Studs to Target for Week 4

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: ($8,700)

This is the best quarterback slate we've had this season, and there are several high-salary quarterbacks to consider.

Josh Allen ($9,200) and Lamar Jackson ($8,900) have to be considered when their head-to-head matchup has a main slate's second highest over/under (46.5). Jalen Hurts ($8,600), Jayden Daniels ($8,200), Joe Burrow ($8,000) and C.J. Stroud ($7,800) all have strong matchups and proven upside. Then, of course, Patrick Mahomes ($8,500) is Patrick Mahomes -- even if he hasn't put up gaudy numbers of late.

But given his rushing upside and absolute A+ matchup, Kyler Murray ($8,700) is where I'm starting any single-entry lineup this week.

Kyler's coming off a relatively disappointing outing in Week 3 as he was held under 16 FanDuel points (FPs) for the second time in three games. But his 28.54-FP effort in Week 2 was a reminder of what kind of upside Murray has. He threw for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns in that one, adding 59 yards on the ground.

Murray did that with just 21 pass attempts in a blowout win, but we could see more pushback from a suddenly frisky Washington Commanders offense. Both defenses are subpar, however, and that explains the slate-high 50.5-point total.

Washington's defense is especially stinky. They're dead-last in schedule-adjusted defense, primarily thanks to their 32nd-ranked pass defense. Through three games, opposing quarterbacks are averaging a league-high 24.4 FPPG against them. They've allowed the most passing Net Expected Points (NEP; numberFire's EPA metric) and highest passing success rate by a considerable margin.

Kyler, meanwhile, has predictably feasted against the league's worst secondaries. Dating back to 2022, he's averaged 269.1 passing yards, 1.9 passing touchdowns, and 22.3 FPPG against bottom-10 pass defenses. His passing yards prop is set at 230.5 for this week's game.

Our NFL DFS projections project Murray for 233.5 passing yards, 1.8 passing touchdowns, and 20.8 FPs. He's our fourth-highest projected quarterback on Sunday's main slate.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: ($8,000)

Breece Hall's salary has dipped this week, and there are now seven running backs carrying a higher salary than him.

But he again boasts our highest projection (16.8 FPs), making Breece Hall the top point-per-dollar value back on the slate. He's also my personal favorite high-salary rusher.

Though Braelon Allen has eaten into his workload in recent weeks, Hall is still seeing a ton of volume. He's second in the NFL in adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game and leads all running backs in team target share (20.7%). That's translated to 96.7 all-purpose yards and 18.3 FPPG.

This week's matchup with the Denver Broncos is another opportunity for Hall to turn that volume into fantasy production. Though Denver has permitted the lowest rushing success rate and is league-average in fantasy points allowed to running backs, they haven't exactly faced an onslaught of talented runners. It's largely the same group that permitted the third-most fantasy points to the position in 2023, so we shouldn't fear this matchup.

It doesn't hurt that the New York Jets are the second-biggest favorite (-7.5) on the main slate, hinting at a positive game script and more carries sent Breece Hall's way.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: ($8,200)

I'm equally enamored with Kyler Murray as I am with his top target, Marvin Harrison Jr..

Harrison has bounced back from a brutal opener to post 44.9 FPs the last two weeks. Kyler has fed him a 34.5% target share and 54.8% air yard share over that stretch, in addition to a 75% red zone target share and 7.5 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game.

That's elite utilization, and he figures to see the lion's share of Arizona's looks again this week with Trey McBride in concussion protocol.

But even if McBride were active, this is the matchup we'd want to target Harrison in. The Commanders have been downright putrid against the pass, and that's led to several monster performances from opposing wide receivers.

Chris Godwin (18.3 FPs), Mike Evans (20.6), Malik Nabers (23.7), and Ja'Marr Chase (26.8) all popped for big games against Washington. In total, the Commanders have allowed the most FanDuel points per target, fourth-highest target rate, and third-most yards per route run to opposing wideouts.

This is a smash spot for the star rookie. We project him for 14.2 FPs -- third at the position -- but the most among wideouts with sub-$9K salaries.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

FanDuel Salary: ($7,500)

Tight end has been nothing short of a dumpster fire through three weeks, but Dallas Goedert's Week 3 utilization at least gives us one tight end we can trust in the short-term.

With A.J. Brown sidelined and DeVonta Smith departing early last week, Goedert commanded a 30.6% target share, turning 11 targets into 10 receptions, 170 yards, and 22 FPs. Neither Brown nor Smith have practiced this week, so we could be looking at another busy afternoon for Goedert.

This week, Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game has a respectable 42.5-point over/under, and a tight spread (Eagles -1.5) could result in a back-and-forth affair that keeps Philly throwing early and often.

Tampa has locked up the position thus far, but they haven't faced a team whose primary option is a tight end yet. Considering they're just 14th in scheduled-adjusted pass defense, we shouldn't fade Goedert's volume just because the Bucs haven't allowed a big tight end game yet.

Entering the weekend, Goedert is the only main slate tight end projected for double-digit fantasy points. We project him for 10.1 FPs, though that's under the assumption Smith suits up in limited capacity. Consequently, Goedert profiles as the top tight end option even if Smith is healthy, but we can elevate him to his own tier if Smith sits.

