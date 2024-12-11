4 NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 15

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 15

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

FanDuel Salary: ($9,500)

We're spoiled for choice at the top end of the QB player pool this week as there are a few enticing options. In my eyes, Josh Allen is the best play.

A big part of it is the Buffalo Bills' date with the Detroit Lions. While the Lions have a good defense -- fourth-best by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics -- this game has shootout written all over it and is one of the best DFS matchups we've had this season. The total is way up at 54.5 points (a slate-high clip by 8.0 points), and the spread is 2.5 points. Plus, it's indoors at Ford Field. Yes, please.

Allen was in a similar game environment last week and did decently well -- erupting for 54.88 FanDuel points via 6 total touchdowns and 424 total yards (82 rushing).

Each week, Allen brings slate-breaking upside to the table, and in what should be a high-scoring affair between two teams that rank in the top three of schedule-adjusted offense, Allen will likely have to keep his foot on the gas for four quarters.

Our NFL DFS projections have Allen as the slate's QB1, forecasting him to score 24.6 FanDuel points.

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

FanDuel Salary: ($9,000)

While Lions-Bills is the obvious top game environment on the slate, don't sleep on Miami Dolphins-Houston Texans. The game is also indoors and boasts a 46.5-point total with a 2.5-point spread.

There are appealing pieces on both sides, and this is a good spot for Joe Mixon.

Miami has surrendered the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (21.5), and Mixon has been getting elite usage, logging at least 19 touches in seven straight games. In that span, he's had at least 20 carries in a game six times, including four outings of 25-plus rush attempts.

With the Texans coming off a bye, Mixon could be unleashed, and his pass-game role -- multiple catches in all but one game this season -- ensures he'll see touches regardless of how the game plays out.

We project Mixon for 18.7 FanDuel points and slot him in as the slate's top-ranked running back.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

FanDuel Salary: ($8,500)

I like the idea of zeroing in on the Lions' pass-game pieces this week as the Bills are a pass-funnel defense, ranking 8th against the run and 15th versus the pass.

We just saw Matthew Stafford light up the Buffalo defense for 320 passing yards last week -- Stafford's first game over the 300-yark mark since Week 1 -- and the Lions' aerial attack can find similar success.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's numbers are down this season, with the star WR averaging just 66.4 receiving yards per game, compared to his 2023 mark of 94.7. But he's been really busy in the red zone, seeing 16 targets inside the 20-yard line, including 9 inside the 10-yard line. That's helped him record a TD in 8 of 13 games, keeping his fantasy production afloat.

The touchdown chances should be there this week with the Lions holding a slate-leading 28.00-point implied total, and if this turns into a back-and-forth track meet, ARSB could go wild.

We have St. Brown projected for 14.3 points, second-most among wideouts on the main slate.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: ($6,700)

I think there's some sneaky shootout potential in the Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game, which holds a 45.5-point total and 4.5-point spread.

The Chiefs haven't been a great team to use in DFS this season, but Jameis Winston has made Cleveland games pretty fantasy-friendly affairs of late. The Browns are just 20th in overall defense and now -- with Jameis under center -- have an offense that can put up points and force opponents to keep airing it out.

The Browns' defense has permitted the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (11.1), so the matchup is there for Kelce. So is the usage. Kelce has played at least 80% of the snaps in six consecutive games. He's seen at least eight targets in five of the past seven games.

We haven't gotten many vintage Kelce games in 2024, but we could get one this weekend. Our model projects Kelce for 10.3 FanDuel points, ranking him as the TE2.

