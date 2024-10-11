4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 6

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 6

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson ($9,500), Zay Flowers ($7,200) and Terry McLaurin ($6,800)

There are two games that stand out from the rest of the slate, and we'll touch on those two first. This is one of them as the Washington Commanders-Baltimore Ravens clash boasts a 51.5-point total and 6.5-point spread (in favor of Baltimore).

Obviously, both quarterbacks are excellent options, but I prefer Lamar Jackson over Jayden Daniels ($8,700). Lamar has at least 45 rushing yards in every game this season, and Washington has allowed the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (18.4). If Washington keeps this game competitive, Jackson could break the slate.

Zay Flowers is the clear-cut number-one option in Baltimore's passing game. He's been game-script reliant, though, notching games of two and four targets when the Ravens have jumped out to sizable leads. In the other three games, he's totaled 12, 11 and 10 looks.

On the Washington side, Terry McLaurin has rebounded from a slow start to the campaign, posting at least 100 yards in two of his last three games. If the Commanders keep it close, he'll likely play a big part in it.

One note: it looks like Brian Robinson Jr. ($8,500) is going to be a game-time call. If Robinson sits, I'll have a lot of interest in Austin Ekeler ($5,700). The salary is handy, and the potential negative game script sets up perfectly for Ekeler's receiving skills.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott ($8,000), CeeDee Lamb ($9,300), Jalen Tolbert ($6,100) and Jameson Williams ($6,300)

This is the other headline game of the slate. It checks every box. The total is high (slate-leading 52.5), spread is tight (3.0), it's indoors, and there are elite weapons on both sides.

While there are several viable paths to stacking this game -- ones that include Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,800), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,000), Sam LaPorta ($6,300) or Jake Ferguson ($6,1000 -- I like the idea of double-stacking Dak Prescott and running it back with Jameson Williams.

Prescott flashed his DFS upside once this year in a huge game against Baltimore (32.86 FanDuel points). He could do something similar versus a Lions defense that has given up the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to signal-callers (18.5).

If you're using Dak, CeeDee Lamb feels like a must. He's seen at least seven targets in every game, and Detroit is surrendering the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (36.0). Lamb's yardage prop is set at 85.5 yards.

Tolbert popped last week with 87 yards and a tuddie. Maybe I'm chasing points by going to him this week. The role was really good, though, sans Brandin Cooks, with Tolbert playing 89% of the snaps and seeing 10 targets.

For me, Williams gets the nod as the Lions' piece of this game stack -- mostly due to salary. I was torn between he or LaPorta. With that said, if you want to slice things up a little differently and use ARSB or one of Detroit's RBs, that makes sense, too. Heck, you could flip the whole thing and roster Jared Goff ($7,700) instead of Dak.

It's not all salary, though, with Jamo. Not even close. The usage numbers are delectable. He's got a 99.2% route participation mark, per PlayerProfiler, and an 86% snap share along with a 42.9% air yards share. While deep-ball targets are always volatile, they give Williams a huge ceiling. He is easy to love at his $6,300 salary.

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love ($8,500), Jayden Reed ($7,700) and Trey McBride ($6,500)

The Arizona Cardinals-Green Bay Packers game holds a 47.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. It sets up pretty well for DFS, and while it'll attract attention, I don't think it'll be as popular as either of the first two games.

It's not always pretty or easy with Jordan Love, but he usually gets there and has shown a good ceiling, scoring 34.16 FanDuel points two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, although he threw it 54 times in that game. The matchup is a good one as the Cards have allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (18.7).

Figuring out who to pair with Love is tough as both Christian Watson ($5,700) and Romeo Doubs ($5,700) could return this week. I land on Reed, though. He's produced games of 138 and 139 receiving yards this season, and his role seems to be growing, with Reed's two highest snap rates coming the past two games (78% and 79%). He sports -125 anytime touchdown odds, the best odds among all players in this game.

Trey McBride has a matchup he can take advantage of as Green Bay is permitting the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to TEs (10.2). McBride is looking for his first receiving TD of the season and has yet to have a big-time game. He's getting plenty of snaps, though, playing between 83% and 88% of the snaps in his four active games. A spike week is coming at some point.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Anthony Richardson ($7,300) and Tony Pollard ($7,000)

I always like to get a little weird with one stack, so here we go.

With Anthony Richardson struggling so far this year, suffering another injury and then Joe Flacco playing well in AR's absence, public sentiment seems to be super low on Richardson. However, we know he can be a fantasy monster. He put up 27.08 FanDuel points in Week 1, and while he's been bad since then, he is a solid +140 to score a touchdown and could get more goal-line work with Jonathan Taylor seemingly set to sit out.

In short, I'm certainly at least intrigued by Richardson at this salary, especially with him likely to fly way under the radar.

Tony Pollard could go off against what's been a poor Indianapolis Colts defense. Indy is allowing the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (22.2) and the fifth-most rushing yards per game to the position (119.0). Pollard has led the Tennessee Titans' backfield in snaps in every game, and he's received at least 20 total touches in three of four games. He's one of my favorite RB plays of the week.

