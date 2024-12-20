4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 16

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 16

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

James Conner ($8,400) and Chuba Hubbard ($7,100)

The Arizona Cardinals-Carolina Panthers matchup features two excellent running backs and a pair of struggling run defenses. Each unit is in the bottom six of schedule-adjusted rush defense and in the bottom half of yards allowed per carry.

It doesn't take much explaining for James Conner. Our NFL DFS projections have him with the fourth-most projected FanDuel points (16.9) among running backs on the main slate. He's on a blistering hot streak with at least 20.0 fantasy points in back-to-back games, averaging 21.5 touches and 130.0 scrimmage yards per game over the last two. This keeps chugging as Conner also posted a per-game average of 26.0 adjusted opportunities and 1.45 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C), via NFL Next Gen Stats.

With the Panthers allowing the most FanDuel points per game to running backs, why would you not love Conner this week?

Chuba Hubbard has also been running like a mad man, boasting the fifth-most yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus. He's posted snap rates of at least 95% in back-to-back games. After posting 18.7 fantasy points in Week 14, Hubbard logged a disappointing 6.9 in Week 15. Much of this was due to the Panthers in a big deficit against the Dallas Cowboys. Fortunately, Carolina can avoid a negative game script thanks to Sunday's 4.5-point spread.

Projections have Hubbard as the sixth-best point-per-dollar RB this week. The Cardinals have the sixth-worst rush defense and surrender 4.5 yards per carry (13th-most). He's expected to surpass his 70.5-yard rushing prop with 75.5 projected rushing yards.

Ultimately, our Brandon Gdula has this game with the third-slowest adjusted pace on the main slate. Expect both teams to pound the rock against weak rush defenses.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ($8,300), Ja'Marr Chase ($9,500) and Jerry Jeudy ($7,200)

We are on the other end of the spectrum for the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. This one will probably pass-heavy with each team in the top three of pass-play rate.

These defenses aren't causing any worry, either, for the Browns have the 10th-worst adjusted pass D compared to the Bengals ranking as the 9th-worst.

Starting with Cincinnati, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has been one of the best stacks for years. Boy, has it paid off this season, making those high salaries worthwhile. It feels even more valuable this week with Tee Higgins (rest/knee) being limited at practice all week. Higgins is still expected to go, but limited playing time at practice could mean less work for Sunday's game. If you're still buying Tee, he carries a $7,800 salary while rated as the 13th-best point-per-dollar WR.

Even with a slate-high $9,500 salary, Chase is projected as the best point-per-dollar wideout. He's projected to go over his 90.5-yard prop with 93.2 receiving yards paired with a slate-high 0.73 receiving touchdowns.

Cleveland allows 7.5 yards per passing attempt (sixth-most). Burrow's value is as evident as ever, and he's projected as the third-best point-point-dollar QB.

While we expect the Bengals' passing attack to keep chugging, don't sleep on the value of the Browns' passing offense. As mentioned, Cleveland is up there in pass-play rate, but a quarterback change to Dorian Thompson-Robinson could take some value away from this receiving corps. His highest snap rate of the season was 45% in Week 7. We don't have a whole lot on Thompson-Robinson this season, making this an unknown factor.

Jerry Jeudy is still worth targeting. He carries a $7,200 salary that's not demanding too much. Jeudy has averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game over the last five games. While some of this is inflated by 36.0 points in Week 13, he's still come up with double-digit totals in seven straight.

Since Week 11, Jeudy sports team-highs with a 25.3% target share and 33.5% air yards share. Cedric Tillman could miss his fourth straight game with a concussion, adding even more value to Jeudy in this stack. Considering the 8.5-point spread in favor of Cincinnati, the Browns could be forced to air it out from a deficit.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,300), Caleb Williams ($7,200), D.J. Moore ($6,300) and Keenan Allen ($6,200)

One of the more interesting stacks on the main slate is in this Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup.

Detroit is favored by 6.5 points, implying we could see a positive game script for the Lions. They love to run the ball regardless, touting the sixth-highest rush-play rate. David Montgomery (knee) will be out for the foreseeable future, but I doubt the Lions avoid running the ball. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the league's best tailbacks and should now see a full workload. Fantasy managers facing Gibbs in season-long playoffs have probably experienced intense nightmares all week.

Gibbs' $8,300 salary is more than worth it as the best point-per-dollar RB paired with a slate-high 19.8 projected fantasy points. The second-year running back has surpassed 23.0 FanDuel points in two of his last four. What happens when his workload increases? Probably some spike performances.

We mentioned a potential positive game script for the Lions, meaning the Bears could be doing a lot of trailing. That's exactly what happened on Thanksgiving as Detroit led 16-0 at halftime, but Chicago came roaring back with 20 points in the second half. Caleb Williams finished the game with 39 passing attempts, three touchdowns, and 26.1 fantasy points.

The Lions' fourth-best adjusted pass defense is scary, but plenty of points could be in this one considering its projected the fifth-quickest adjusted pace in Week 16. Plus, Detroit's defense is a shell of its former self; not only has the defensive line experienced major injuries (Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill), but top cornerback Carlton Davis (jaw) is out too.

Taking anything in this Bears' passing attack is intriguing, especially with plenty of affordable salaries. D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen would be the best stacks alongside Williams. Since Week 12, Allen leads the team with a 29.7% target share while Moore is a close second at 28.3%.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. ($6,000), Bijan Robinson ($8,900) and Malik Nabers ($8,200)

The Atlanta Falcons are making a big change, naming Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback. Keep in mind Atlanta still holds +198 odds to make the playoffs.

Considering the New York Giants have the 10th-worst adjusted defense while giving up 5.7 yards per play (seventh-most), targeting this defense across the board is a good stack. If you're looking to save salary, Penix has the lowest QB salary on the main slate. Still, there's the potential some terrific value projected ranking Penix as the second-best point-per-dollar QB.

Along with a low-salary option in Penix -- a 2024 first-round pick -- Bijan Robinson is the clear target of this matchup. New York has the seventh-worst adjusted rush D and surrenders the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs. Robinson is still regarded as the second-best point-per-dollar running back.

Tyler Allgeier is pretty much out of the picture with Robinson posting snap rates of at least 70% in six consecutive games. Bijan is logging 18.5 fantasy points per game over the last three games, as well.

For the Giants, Malik Nabers has good potential in this contest. Of course, the Giants will likely be dealing with yet another negative game script as 8.5-point underdogs. As usual, Nabers can expect a ton of volume coming his way after logging 12.3 targets per game over the last three. The standout rookie is projected a slate-high 10.35 targets on Sunday.

New York has the seventh-highest pass-play rate in football, and Atlanta carries the third-worst adjusted pass D while allowing 225.9 passing yards per contest (ninth-most). Even with Drew Lock becoming the starter once again, I'm not worried about Nabers' workload, for he's averaged 11.5 targets per contest over Lock's two starts this season.

