NFL Preseason Today: Colts vs Patriots Prediction, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets 8/13/2026

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Colts -2.5

Anthony Richardson 10+ Passing Yards

Tommy DeVito 10+ Passing Yards

Indianapolis and New England open the 2026 preseason Thursday night, and this is a genuine case where the quarterback plan does most of the work in explaining the number.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Thur, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Spread Indianapolis Colts Aug 13 7:30pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite bet on Thursday's slate because the Indianapolis Colts have one of the more attractive quarterback plans of the week.

Daniel Jones will not play, but that isn't necessarily bad news for a preseason bet. Colts coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will start and play the first half, with Riley Leonard handling the second half. Richardson and Leonard are competing for the backup job behind Jones, giving both quarterbacks plenty of incentive to perform.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, are expected to sit Drake Maye. Mike Vrabel indicated that Maye is unlikely to play after receiving his competitive work during the Patriots' joint practices with Indianapolis this week. That would leave Tommy DeVito and rookie Behren Morton to handle New England's quarterback snaps.

That's an important QB talent differential for a preseason game, and I'm especially intrigued by Leonard in the second half against New England's deeper reserves.

Passing Yards Anthony Richardson Aug 13 7:30pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Richardson is confirmed starting and playing the entire first half, not just a series or two — a real, extended look. A full half of first-team reps should clear a 10-yard floor without much difficulty.

Passing Yards Tommy DeVito Aug 13 7:30pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With Maye expected to sit, DeVito takes over as New England's primary arm for the night. Even facing a deeper Colts unit, one or two clean throws should be enough to clear this number.