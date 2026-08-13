Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks & Best Bets NFL Preseason
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Jacoby Brissett 10+ Passing Yards
- Jeremiyah Love 5+ Rushing Yards
- Ashton Jeanty 5+ Rushing Yards
Arizona and Las Vegas both plan to play their real starters Thursday night, but only briefly — head coach Mike LaFleur said it could be "one drive, max of two for those main guys." That makes this a genuinely balanced matchup on paper, and it pushes the best value toward individual props rather than the spread.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (Thu, 8 p.m. ET)
Jacoby Brissett 10+ Passing Yards (-158)
Passing Yards
Brissett is confirmed starting and taking real first-team snaps, even if it's only for a drive or two. That's enough of a runway for a veteran of his experience to clear a modest 10-yard floor comfortably.
Jeremiyah Love 5+ Rushing Yards (-108)
Rushing Yards
This is Love's actual NFL debut — the No. 3 overall pick didn't see the field in the Hall of Fame Game, with Bam Knight and Corey Kiner soaking up those carries instead. Whatever touches he does get tonight, a single 5-yard gain is a low bar to clear.
Ashton Jeanty 5+ Rushing Yards (-132)
Rushing Yards
Jeanty enters as a genuine feature back for Las Vegas, and even a brief starter's workload should be enough for a single 5-yard carry against an Arizona front that's rotating in reserves early.
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