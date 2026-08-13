Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks & Best Bets NFL Preseason

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Jacoby Brissett 10+ Passing Yards

Jeremiyah Love 5+ Rushing Yards

Ashton Jeanty 5+ Rushing Yards

Arizona and Las Vegas both plan to play their real starters Thursday night, but only briefly — head coach Mike LaFleur said it could be "one drive, max of two for those main guys." That makes this a genuinely balanced matchup on paper, and it pushes the best value toward individual props rather than the spread.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (Thu, 8 p.m. ET)

Passing Yards Jacoby Brissett Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Brissett is confirmed starting and taking real first-team snaps, even if it's only for a drive or two. That's enough of a runway for a veteran of his experience to clear a modest 10-yard floor comfortably.

Rushing Yards Jeremiyah Love Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

This is Love's actual NFL debut — the No. 3 overall pick didn't see the field in the Hall of Fame Game, with Bam Knight and Corey Kiner soaking up those carries instead. Whatever touches he does get tonight, a single 5-yard gain is a low bar to clear.

Rushing Yards Ashton Jeanty Aug 13 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Jeanty enters as a genuine feature back for Las Vegas, and even a brief starter's workload should be enough for a single 5-yard carry against an Arizona front that's rotating in reserves early.