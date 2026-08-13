Packers vs Steelers Prediction: NFL Preseason Odds & Best Bets Today 8/13/26

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Packers -2.5

Jordan Love 20+ Passing Yards

MarShawn Lloyd 5+ Rushing Yards

Green Bay and Pittsburgh kick off the 2026 preseason Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, and unlike some of the other preseason openers this week, both sides carry genuine quarterback storylines heading in.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu, 7 p.m. ET)

Spread Green Bay Packers Aug 13 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Jordan Love is confirmed starting, and Green Bay's passing attack should look sharper than the raw preseason setting suggests — receivers Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed, both banged up earlier in camp, returned to practice Aug. 11 and are expected back for the opener. Pittsburgh's side carries a genuine wildcard: as of the latest reports, Mike McCarthy hadn't decided whether Aaron Rodgers would play at all. If Rodgers sits, this number looks light; if he plays, it's a fair fight. Worth confirming his status before kickoff.

Passing Yards Jordan Love Aug 13 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Love has started Green Bay's preseason opener every year since taking over in 2023, and with both of his top healthy receivers back for this one, a clean series or two should clear 20 yards without much trouble.

Rushing Yards MarShawn Lloyd Aug 13 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Lloyd is starting at running back with Josh Jacobs sidelined by a groin injury, and this is genuinely his first game action in a calendar year after his own groin injury wiped out most of last season. A short, low-risk carry or two to shake off the rust should clear this number comfortably.