WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions & Best Bets for Thursday, August 13, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun

Allisha Gray enters Thursday averaging 19.6 points over her last 10 games, a stretch that includes a 26-point performance against Washington and 20 points against Phoenix.

Connecticut is allowing 86.8 points per game, while opponents are shooting 46.2% from the field against the Sun. Gray's production has consistently hovered around the 20-point mark, and Connecticut's defensive numbers give her another opportunity to get there.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty

New York enters Thursday at 20-14 and has won seven of its last nine games, while Los Angeles sits at 12-20 after losing nine of its last 11. The Liberty have also been much stronger at Barclays Center, where they are 11-5 with four consecutive home wins.

The first two meetings were close, with Los Angeles winning 98-97 before New York answered with a 113-109 victory. Both of those games were played in Los Angeles, though, and the Sparks have since traded Kelsey Plum to Phoenix. New York now gets the final meeting at home with a chance to take the season series.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

These teams just met on Tuesday, with Las Vegas earning an 86-76 victory. The Aces held a three-point advantage entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Washington 22-15 over the final 10 minutes to finish with a double-digit win.

A'ja Wilson finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackie Young added 25 points and eight assists. Washington was able to keep the game close for three quarters, but Las Vegas created separation when it mattered most. With the rematch taking place in Las Vegas again just two days later, the Aces have a chance to build on what worked in Tuesday's matchup.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.