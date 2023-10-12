4 FanDuel NFL Values to Target in Week 6

Finding value is a key part of daily fantasy football on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

There was a lot of concerns about Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams' offense heading into the season.

They did a surprisingly good job -- even with the absence of Cooper Kupp. The Rams' passing offense ranks as the seventh-best in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. Stafford hasn't had any huge fantasy games so far, but that could change this week.

Most of Stafford's big games on the Rams have been driven by big performances for Kupp, so it was great to see Kupp run routes on 98% of drop backs (per PFF) in Week 5.

Stafford has faced some tough pass defenses, including last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. That isn't the case this week, when the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at home. Arizona ranks 30th in numberFire's pass-defense ranks, and they're 30th in adjusted fantasy points per drop back.

The Rams have the second-highest implied team total (27.25 points) on the main slate this week. Quarterback fantasy points are heavily tied to implied team totals, so this tells us that we can expect Stafford to have a big game.

A stack of Stafford, Kupp and/or Puka Nacua could make a lot of sense in tournaments this week.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

With Miles Sanders missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, it could be time for Chuba Hubbard to take over for the Carolina Panthers.

Hubbard has actually played much better than Sanders so far this season. He's averaging 0.38 rush yards over expected per attempt while Sanders is down at -0.72 in that metric. It hasn't been pretty for the Panthers on offense this season, but giving their more efficient back more touches could help.

Carolina could benefit from running the ball in this game against the Miami Dolphins -- especially early in the game. Miami ranks 28th against the run in numberFire's metrics. They are also 28th in adjusted fantasy points per carry to running back and 28th in adjusted fantasy points per target to backs.

It won't feel comfortable rostering a player on a team with a 17.0-point implied team total, but most of the field will look at it the same way. Hubbard won't need to do much to pay off this salary and is a decent bring-back option in lineups that stack the Dolphins.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

The shine has worn off Chris Godwin a bit with the quarterback change from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield.

His performance hasn't helped add any shine back onto him. He's only the WR49 in half-PPR points per game. He should have the opportunity to get more usage this week and can get back to being a relevant fantasy receiver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without Mike Evans this week. The star receiver missed practice on Wednesday and was limited Thursday after leaving Week 4's game with a hamstring injury. Evans has a 26% target share on the season.

In the game that Evans left early before Tampa's bye, Godwin saw 37% of the targets. No other player on Tampa saw more than 13% of the targets.

This matchup against the Detroit Lions should dictate that the Bucs will have to pass a lot. Tampa is a three-point underdog at home. The Lions have faced the third-highest rate of pass attempts in the league this season.

Godwin makes sense in all lineup formats. If Evans is out, that makes his case significantly much stronger.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Most fantasy players let out a groan when they hear the name Kyle Pitts in fantasy football.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft has been hugely disappointing for fantasy purposes in his career. He finished as the TE20 in half-PPR points per game last season and is currently second on his own team for tight end fantasy points.

We saw signs of life from Pitts last week, though. He caught 7 of his 11 targets for 87 yards. The usage was the best of the season; he saw a target on 40.0% of the routes he ran. What's also interesting is that 90% of his targets were considered catchable this week -- by far the highest of the season.

The problem hasn't ever been Pitts' talent. It's always been with the scheme and the quarterback play for the Atlanta Falcons. If they start to use him in different ways, we can finally get the fantasy production from him that we've wanted.

Atlanta will play the Washington Commanders this week. Washington just got torched by the Chicago Bears last week and ranks 23rd in pass defense, according to numberFire.

The Falcons are favored to win this game and have the benefit of playing at home in a dome. We've tried to buy low on Pitts before when we didn't have any data suggesting it was a good time to do that. Now that we do, it's totally acceptable to roster Pitts -- at a low salary -- in any format this week.

