4 FanDuel NFL Values to Target in Week 3

Finding value is a key part of daily fantasy football on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Much of the talk about Trevor Lawrence in the offseason was about whether or not he could take the next step and be in the MVP conversation.

His strong end to last season was driving that talk; he finished as the QB8 overall in fantasy. So far this season, Lawrence is just the QB23. A lot of that is driven by a poor game last week, but he should be able to bounce back in an easier matchup this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Houston Texans in Week 3. Houston hasn't allowed a ton of fantasy points in the passing game this season -- mostly because they've fallen behind against two run-heavy teams. However, from an efficiency standpoint, they rank 24th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted pass defense metrics.

Jacksonville has an implied team total of 26.5 points this week, the fifth-highest on this slate. This should mean Lawrence will be in position to score at least a few touchdowns.

His salary has him as the QB9, but numberFire's model has him with the best value rating for a quarterback under $8,000. Lawrence's upside has concievably increased with the addition of Calvin Ridley, so he makes for an excellent tournament play at this salary.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Last season was a huge breakout for Rhamondre Stevenson. He took over as the featured running back for the New England Patriots in Week 6 and never looked back.

Stevenson was the RB10 after Week 6 in half-PPR scoring. With Damien Harris gone now, Stevenson was clearly the featured back until the team signed Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has yet to eat into Rhamondre's workload; Stevenson has played 73% of snaps and has five red-zone carries so far compared to just one for Zeke.

The big plus to Stevenson's game is his pass-game usage. He's seen nine targets in the first two games. Targets are more valuable for running backs than carries -- even in half-PPR scoring -- so this is certainly a good thing.

The Patriots will play the New York Jets in what definitely isn't the most fantasy-friendly game on the slate. It could be fruitful for Stevenson in the passing game, though. The Jets have allowed 26.5% target share to running backs through two games thanks to their solid pass rush.

Stevenson has a great role for an RB at this salary and can be used in all formats.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Amari Cooper went into Monday night's game with a questionable tag, but he didn't appear to be too limited.

Cooper had 7 catches on 10 targets, converting that into 90 yards. His usage has been good in the young season with 29% of the team's air yards and 22% of the team's targets, according to PFF.

The Cleveland Browns' passing offense has been fairly brutal this season, but they have two things going for them this week. They'll face a Tennessee Titans team that is weak against the pass. They are 26th in nF's pass-defense metric, and specifically for Cooper, they are 23rd in adjusted-fantasy points per target to receivers.

The injury to Nick Chubb was brutal for the team but could cause them to pass more frequently. Tennessee is already a pass-funnel defense; teams have passed against them at the seventh highest rate this season.

It's not often we can get a number one receiver on a team for $6,200. If the Browns' passing game does improve, Cooper will definitely benefit.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

There's often a school of thought that rookie tight ends don't produce in fantasy football. This rookie class is trying to challenge that.

Rookie Sam LaPorta looks to be an immediate part of the Detroit Lions offense. He's run a route on 77% of Jared Goff dropbacks, drawing 11 targets and catching 10 of them. That's the eighth-most targets among tight ends so far this season.

The Lions -- like the Browns -- suffered an injury to their lead running back, and this could lead to them passing more often -- especially in the red zone. The big-bodied LaPorta could be the beneficiary there.

Detroit is at home against the Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta is 20th in adjusted-fantasy points per target allowed to tight ends after two games, so this isn't a matchup to avoid by any means.

The Lions have a 25.0-point implied total in this game, and LaPorta could continue to ascend into a key role in their passing attack. After all, Amon-Ra St. Brown is a bit banged up heading into this one, and LaPorta is as notable as any alternative should he be limited in any way.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.