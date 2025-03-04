4 Buy-Low Candidates for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

Every fantasy baseball season, there are players who underperform for one reason or another, and it's our job the following year to decide whether this is an opportunity to buy low on an outlier campaign. After all, even elite players can have a down year due to injury and/or poor luck. While sometimes this can mean a more serious sign of decline, targeting the ones who ultimately have bounce-back seasons could vault your team up the standings.

Bearing that in mind, let's look at four players who could be buy-low candidates in fantasy baseball drafts this year. All average draft position (ADP) data will be from FantasyPros' consensus ADP.

Potential Buy-Low Candidates for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays

2025 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 125.3

2024 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 36.6

After posting consistent batting numbers from 2021-2023, Bo Bichette's production fell off a cliff in 2024 due in large part to a calf injury and fractured finger that would hold him to just 81 games and 336 plate appearances. Bichette would ultimately hit just four home runs and finish with a career-worst .225/.277/.322 slash line. His struggles were also reflected by an egregious 71 wRC+.

But if we look at his production over the previous five years, 2024 sure looks like an aberration. Across 2,328 plate appearances from 2019-2023, Bichette hit .299/.340/.487 while flashing a 126 wRC+. His high batting average was backed by finishing 90th percentile or better in xBA in the last four of those campaigns, too.

Considering MLB hitters averaged a .243 BA last season, a return to form in that department alone could make Bichette an incredible value. His 19.0% strikeout rate in 2024 fell in line with his career average (20.6%), so it's not like his plate skills suddenly evaporated. His .269 BABIP was significantly lower than his career average (.338), as well, further pointing to positive regression coming.

We should also expect a healthy Bichette to put up solid power numbers after slugging 20 or more home runs in three straight seasons from 2021-23. Over that span, he posted a 9.6% barrel rate or better in each year and averaged a .178 ISO, which is a stark contrast from his 4.4% barrel rate and .096 ISO last season.

As recently as 2022, he was 94th percentile in hard-hit rate and 91st percentile in average exit velocity, and he was 96th percentile in maximum exit velocity the year before that. It's hard to imagine his power has completely vanished entering his age-27 season.

Lastly, while Bichette's unlikely to ever match the 25 stolen bases he racked up in 2021, a return to double-digit swiped bags still seems reasonable. Although he's shown below-average sprint speed over the last two years, that's likely skewed a bit by leg injuries in both seasons, and he did still managed to reach five stolen bases in 2024 despite effectively missing half the season.

Public projections on FanGraphs give a solid baseline expectation for Bichette to return to form as a five-category contributor, too. For example, ATC projects him to bat .274 with 73 runs, 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. He should also benefit from batting high in the order.

In all, Bichette feels like a low-risk pick at his ADP, and the payoff could be huge if he can come anywhere close to his previous career heights.

Luis Robert Jr., OF, White Sox

2025 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 88.8

2024 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 33.8

Luis Robert is no stranger to injuries and arguably comes with more risk than Bichette, as we aren't getting nearly as much of a discount in 2025 drafts. Held to just 100 games and 425 plate appearances last season, Robert demonstrated respectable power (14 home runs) and speed (23 stolen bases) but was a complete liability in batting average (.224), crushing his fantasy value even when healthy.

Still, we're just one season removed from Robert hitting .264 while racking up 90 runs, 38 dingers, 80 runs, and 20 stolen bases, and he's firmly in his prime at just 27 years old. The upside is tantalizing if he can stay healthy and recapture the fantasy glory of that campaign.

For one thing, his upside on the basepaths certainly isn't in question, as last year's 23 swiped bags were a career high despite missing so much time. That was further backed by Robert posting his best sprint speed (88th percentile) since his rookie year in 2020.

While his power took a step back, he still managed a solid 9.8% barrel rate, and his maximum exit velocity remained roughly the same as in 2023 (87th percentile). Considering Robert has averaged a 12.0% barrel rate over his career -- that would've been 81st percentile in 2024 -- and has been as high as 99th percentile in maximum exit velocity, it isn't unreasonable to think Robert could flirt with 30 home runs again.

Of course, the real issue remains his batting average, and he's coming off a career-worst 33.2% K rate (2nd percentile), which coincided with rough marks in whiff rate (2nd percentile) and chase rate (10th percentile). Robert has never fared well in whiff rate or chase rate, and his lack of patience as a hitter is further reflected by a low career walk rate (5.6%).

His combination of intriguing power/speed upside paired with shaky plate skills isn't all that different from what we used to see from Javier Baez, and while Baez has completely fallen off in recent years, he was a valuable fantasy asset at his peak.

Robert's injury history and rising K rate are causes for concern, but he still has youth on his side and remains a career .267 hitter. Projection models on FanGraphs pretty universally see him comfortably reaching 20-plus dingers and swiped bags while flirting with a .250 average.

Nolan Jones, OF, Rockies

2025 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 258.3

2024 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 53.8

You know nothing went right if a player drops over 200 picks the following season, and that's exactly what we have with Nolan Jones.

In 2023, Jones broke out by reaching 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in just 106 games and 424 plate appearances, all while slashing .297/.389/.542. Although batting average regression was expected due to a .401 BABIP and 29.7% strikeout rate, the idea of getting a power/speed threat who plays home games at Coors Field was an alluring thought.

Unfortunately, 2024 investors saw those dreams dashed pretty much straight away, and between a slow start, a recurring back injury, and even a knee issue, he would go on to play just 79 games and hit .227/.321/.320 with 3 home runs and 5 stolen bases.

In retrospect, expectations were probably a bit too high for Jones in fantasy last season, and the man himself admitted he struggled mentally after failing to build off his promising 2023 season. But he's yet another player who will turn 27 years old this season, and if his physical and mental struggles were the main culprit for his power outage, it's quite possible we could still get some form of the player drafters were excited about a year ago.

In that 2023 season, Jones boasted a 15.7% barrel rate that landed in the 94th percentile, whereas his barrel rate dipped to a mere 5.9% (28th percentile) last year. The difference led to a .245 ISO dropping to .094. While he effectively played a partial season in both instances, pop like that shouldn't completely disappear overnight, and at the very least, his true talent level ought to land somewhere in between.

Hitting for average is naturally a big question mark, and given his 30.4% career K rate, getting anywhere close to .300 again is likely a pipe dream. But Jones is a patient hitter, and that remained the case in 2024, as he produced a 12.1% walk rate and 23.0% chase rate, which would've have placed him in the 94th and 86th percentile, respectively, if he qualified.

Although a high career whiff rate (29.4%) is why his strikeout rate remains so high, that disciplined approach ought to help him avoid total ruin again. We should also remember that playing at Coors Field should also boost his BA as the easiest venue to get a hit.

And if he's getting on base more often, there's no reason to think Jones can't get back to stealing bases at a solid clip, as his sprint speed (72nd percentile) was only slightly down from the previous year (78th percentile).

It's always possible Jones' 2023 season ends up being best he ever achieves, but his draft cost is practically free now, and there's a chance we still get the guy who was once viewed as roughly a top-50 pick.

Adolis Garcia, OF, Rangers

2025 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 120.8

2024 FantasyPros' Consensus ADP: 36.6

Unlike the other names on this list, Adolis Garcia hardly had a disastrous season, accumulating 600+ plate appearances for the fourth straight campaign while notching 68 runs, 25 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. However, it was a far cry from the counting stats he piled up in 2023 (108 R, 39 HR, 107 RBI, 9 SB), and his BA went from around league average (.245) to a sizable negative (.224).

While there's a risk that Garcia's best years could already be behind him, a bounce-back season at age 32 is hardly unreasonable, and he still showed strong marks in maximum exit velocity (98th percentile), hard-hit rate (87th percentile), barrel rate (85th percentile), and average exit velocity (78th percentile).

Additionally, Garcia reportedly played through injury in 2024, and he worked on tightening up his swing this offseason, both of which are promising signs he can improve on last season's results. He logged a much higher chase rate in 2024 (17th percentile) compared to 2023 (42nd percentile) and didn't walk as much (10.3% vs. 7.1%), which are two other areas he might be able to fix to boost his production.

The Texas Rangers are coming off a down year as a whole, too, and they still have the core bats to be a strong offense in 2024. FanGraphs projects Texas to average the eighth-most runs per game this season, which should give Garcia a much better shot at improving his run and RBI totals.

Garcia has seen his sprint speed decline every season and finished in just the 36th percentile last season, so we probably shouldn't expect him to be a huge asset on that front. Still, he projects for 11-13 swipes across all models on FanGraphs, and we'll gladly take that if he improves in the other four categories.

Overall, it just feels like the market is counting out Garcia a bit too swiftly after one underwhelming season, and it's worth taking a swing at this modest ADP.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.