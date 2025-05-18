4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 5/18/24

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

As a sports fan, I can appreciate what the Washington Mystics were able to accomplish Friday in their home opener.

On the back of unrealistic, scorching shooting, D.C. was able to topple a superior Atlanta squad. They shot 50.8% from the field and 50.0% from three. However, that probably won't hold for a rebuilding squad that was just sixth in true shooting (53.8%) a year ago and is missing its three leading scorers from 2024.

The Connecticut Sun are definitely another rebuilder after sending Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington, and Brionna Jones packing, but they're the home side looking to overachieve in this one. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are two strong pieces still in the fold.

If the 'Stics lost their home opener by seven as expected, this would be a pick 'em at worst. I don't want to let hot shooting oversell how much these two WNBA bottom-feeders are punching in their own weight class. DRatings actually expects Connecticut to win 63.8% of the time with these active rosters.

That's especially true when Washington failed to contain a talented, ball-dominant guard in their opener.

Atlanta's Allisha Gray got loose for 25 points and 8 dimes, and that'll be Marina Mabrey's game all season. Mabrey was acquired last season via trade and averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 assists per 36 minutes behind a loaded Sun hierarchy. Now, she's the go-to option.

Mabrey needed just 19 minutes to post 13 points and 3 dimes in her lone preseason effort.

Despite her wishes, Mabrey is the last woman standing in Connecticut's locker room. No, seriously. No one else who logged 500 minutes for the team is left. I'll buy her gargantuan role in the opener to see if D.C.'s struggles against guards persist for another game.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

We all knew Kelsey Plum would improve the Los Angeles Sparks' outlook this season. A win over the expansion Golden State Valkyries isn't the final result, but there's no denying Plum's boost.

The point guard dropped 37 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals as L.A. scored 84 points in their opener -- against a Golden State team that profiles to be among the bottom of the league in pace to protect its lack of scoring talent. Can they keep it rolling an upset a shorthanded Minnesota Lynx team? Why not?

Minnesota will be without Kayla McBride (personal) and Alanna Smith (back) again on Sunday, which might be a pair of absences that were masked by friendly 53.0% shooting on Friday against the lowly Wings.

Plum is clearly motivated to show she's an impact option, and a dogfight with last year's runner-ups would go a long way to proving that the case. DRatings' median spread in this contest is just 3.5 points.

I can't fade Napheesa Collier until this lineup looks a bit more whole, though.

Collier took 21 shots to score 34 points on Friday, which wrapped into a league-high 35.1% usage rate. It wasn't just about the former UConn star's usual efficiency.

L.A. could struggle with size until Cameron Brink (knee) is back, so the 6'1" forward could feast when Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle just record 15 points with a mere 8 shots on Friday.

Along with Courtney Williams, only two Minnesota players topped seven shots on Friday. This offense passes through its MVP candidate, and L.A.'s 96.0 pace was quite brisk for counting stats in their season opener.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.